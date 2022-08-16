A New Hampshire Distillery Is Making Whiskey From Invasive Crabs

Obscura

Saving North America's fragile coastlines, one bottle at a time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oW3Fw_0hIYGsok00
Green crab caught off the coast of New Hampshire.Jennifer Bakos

NEW HAMPSHIRE – Green crabs are an invasive species that have plagued North America’s coasts for more than 200 years.

After hitching rides on ships bound for the continent in the 1800s, these small crustaceans rapidly began wreaking havoc on local shellfish populations and estuaries.

And according to Dr. Gabriela Bradt, a marine biologist and fisheries specialist at the University of New Hampshire, a combination of a lack of native predators, lack of incentives for crabbers to trap them, and climate change have contributed to a green crab population that is spiraling out of control.

"They are probably one of the most successful invasive species that we have in North America, at least in the marine world," she said. "They can eat about 40 mussels a day, just one crab. And so you multiply that by a bazillion, and you have no more clams."

But one New Hampshire brewery has come up with a rather creative solution – turning them into whiskey.

Enter Tamworth Distilling’s Crab Trapper whiskey, which is flavored by a combination of well-prepared crab stock, spices such as mustard seed, cinnamon, and coriander, and a bourbon base.

Will Robinson, the product developer at Tamworth Distilling who had the idea for the project, said, “People are going to hear crab whiskey, and I'd venture to say three-quarters of them are going to go, 'No, absolutely not,' but if you can get them to taste it, they totally change their tune for the most part.”

Each bottle of Crab Trapper whiskey uses about a pound of crab. Certainly not enough for one brewery to make even a dent in their exploding population.

Still, there is hope that the product will help raise awareness and increase the incentives for commercial harvesting of this invasive species.

Whiskey is just "the hook," Bradt said, to get people informed. "And the more people hear about it, then we get more and more people who might have a really great, innovative idea that we haven't touched upon."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Nature# Environment# Crabs# Whiskey# New Hampshire

Comments / 0

Published by

A page for all the lovers of the minutiae. This is your digital stop for all the news and anecdotes from across the U.S. that may not have made it to the front page!

Alabama State
88 followers

More from Obscura

Birmingham, AL

Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your Consideration

BIRMINGHAM, AL – There’s lots of things to consider when looking for the right dog park for you and your furry friend. Is the park big enough to accommodate your dog’s specific needs? What sort of facilities does the park have for the dogs? What facilities does it have for the people? And what steps, if any, does this park take to ensure the safety of its human and doggy visitors?

Read full story
Alabama State

North America's Longest Snake Is Slowly Making A Comeback In Alabama

The Emperor of the Forest is making its grand return after nearly 60 years. A young Eastern Indigo Snake discovered in January 2020. This is the first wild-born specimen found since 1954.Jim Godwin, Auburn University.

Read full story
Mississippi State

Mississippi "Guard Cat" Helps Prevent Robbery

BELDEN, Miss. – A Mississippi man has credited his pet cat with helping to prevent a would-be robbery and possibly even saving his life. Retiree Fred Everitt lives with his pet cat, Bandit, in the Tupelo Suburb of Belden. And when at least two armed robbers attempted to break into their home, the 20-pound feline sprang into action, doing everything she could to wake her owner.

Read full story

Startup Continuum Ramps Up Layoff Consultation Services

Originally reported by Greg Rosalsky on NPR. As of writing this, according to Layoffs.fyi, nearly 66,000 employees have been laid off by 483 startups in 2022. So far, at least.

Read full story
Alabama State

Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama

The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy