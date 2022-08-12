North America's Longest Snake Is Slowly Making A Comeback In Alabama

The Emperor of the Forest is making its grand return after nearly 60 years.

A young Eastern Indigo Snake discovered in January 2020. This is the first wild-born specimen found since 1954. Jim Godwin, Auburn University

The Eastern Indigo Snake is truly a sight to behold. Growing up to eight feet in length, this non-venomous snake was named for its stunning glossy black scales that shine blue or purple when caught in the light, and its red-to-orange nose and chin add to its distinct appearance.

And until very recently, this snake was functionally extinct in Alabama.

“Before we initiated this project, we did exhaustive field surveys looking for this snake, where it previously occurred, where we had records of this snake occurring, and it just couldn’t be found,” said Traci Wood, a biologist with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “So it was considered to be gone from the state, completely gone from Alabama.”

"This project" is the regular release of (usually captive-bred) specimens into the state in coordination with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and the U.S. Forest Service.

Dubbed the "Emperor of the Forest," the Eastern Indigo was once the apex predator of Alabama's once-prevalent longleaf pine forests. However, habitat loss caused a significant decline in their numbers. The finishing blow to Alabama's Eastern Indigo population was a result of their docile nature, which made them a popular target of the wild-caught pet trade.

But there are increasing signs that things are changing for the better for this reptile.

In January 2020, a 7-month-old specimen was discovered in Conecuh National Forest. This was particularly notable as this was a wild-born specimen, the first found in Alabama since 1954. And then, in March, a second one was found, a good sign of recovery for the species.

The Eastern Indigo feeds on venomous snakes like the Copperhead and rattlesnakes, making them a vital link in the local food chain, and a welcome sight for conservationists.

During a news release on the introduction of 25 specimens into Conecuh this June, James Bogan, director of the Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation said, "We love knowing that these latest snakes now have the opportunity to take that title [of Emperor of the Forest], and we’re proud that we have been able to restore essential balance to this important ecosystem through our work over the years."

So far, a total of 227 snakes have been introduced to Alabama's forests.