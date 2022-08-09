Mississippi "Guard Cat" Helps Prevent Robbery

Fred Everitt and Bandit. North Mississippi Daily Journal

Originally reported by the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

BELDEN, Miss. – A Mississippi man has credited his pet cat with helping to prevent a would-be robbery and possibly even saving his life.

Retiree Fred Everitt lives with his pet cat, Bandit, in the Tupelo Suburb of Belden. And when at least two armed robbers attempted to break into their home, the 20-pound feline sprang into action, doing everything she could to wake her owner.

According to Everitt, the attempted robbery took place between 2:30 and 3 A.M. on July 25th. He was first awoken by Bandit's cries in the kitchen. She then ran into the bedroom and jumped onto the bed, pulling at his comforter and scratching at his arms.

"She had never done that before," Everitt said. "I went, 'What in the world is wrong with you?'"

When he got up to investigate, he saw two young men outside his backdoor. One was armed with a handgun, and the other was attempting to use a crowbar to pry open the door.

By the time Everitt had returned with his own handgun, the would-be robbers had already fled. He told the Daily Journal that he did not call the police.

He also said that the situation could have been different without Bandit.

"It did not turn into a confrontational situation, thank goodness," he said. "But I think it's only because of the cat."

When Everitt adopted Bandit from the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society four years ago, he thought he was saving her life. Instead, she may have saved his.