Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama

The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency.

Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021. AL.com

Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.

But he was not the first kangaroo to find himself loose in Alabama. Or even the first this year.

Earlier in July, another kangaroo named "Jackie Leggs" escaped from owner Eli Morton's property in Cullman County, Alabama. Thankfully, he was located only a day later after Morton recommended luring him in with cheese puffs and Pabst Blue Ribbon beer.

This was also not Jackie Leggs' first escape attempt, having previously disappeared from Morton's property in January of this year.

And in March 2021, another kangaroo, Jack, escaped from his handlers while being hauled from southern Mississippi to his new home in Tennessee. The driver, Braxton Basinger, made a stop at his home in Winfield, Alabama, where he planned to keep the 3-year-old kangaroo overnight.

However, Jack slipped out of the grip of another handler during the transfer from the trailer to the house and fled down the driveway. Jack would later be found in a neighbor's backyard less than a mile away from Basinger's home. Ultimately, it was decided that he be left there overnight with plenty of feed for him to munch on, and the handlers would corral him the next morning.

In total, there would be at least 4 examples of kangaroos escapades in Alabama.

But while these stories may be humorous, it is important to remember that these are still very much wild animals, and can be dangerous.

These kangaroos were all described as being tame and eager for human contact. But the game changes when fear or hunger enters the picture.

And no one wants to be on the receiving end of a kangaroo's powerful kick.