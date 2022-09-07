Masks No Longer Required on Public Transit in New York City

NYC x BK

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that mask mandates will be lifted, with a post on Twitter that read: "Starting today, masks will be optional in some places where they had previously been required, including on mass transit."

"Let's respect each other's choices," reads the new messaging on the MTA signage. Masks are "encouraged" but are now "optional." Masks will still be required at adult care and health care facilities regulated by the state Department of Health.

This is a big shift from the informational posters in the subway system during the early days of the pandemic. In those illustrations, improper mask wearing was accompanied by phrases like "nope" and "try again."

Now, the same poorly-worn masks, whether below the nose or above the chin, all have words of approval next to them, such as "yes" and "you do you," suggesting that subway riders can wear their masks any way they choose, even if they choose not to wear one at all.

For anyone who regularly rides the NYC subway, it has been clear for months now that the mask mandate was more of a suggestion than a requirement. These days, less than half of riders can be seen wearing a mask.