Those Rats in the Outdoor Dining Sheds? They Won't Go Far

Many New Yorkers have strong opinions about the outdoor dining sheds that now populate the city streets across every borough. Opinions aside, there is an undeniable consequence of these structures, mostly due to the fact that they operate as sites where food scraps linger.

Who loves food scraps? Rats, of course. And they are not shy about it. On a recent Sunday afternoon in Hell's Kitchen, a couple sat in a dining shed on 9th Avenue, sharing a pizza. As they sat there, presumably enjoying their meal, a large rat casually hopped into the structure. The rat surveyed the perimeter of the dining shed, mere inches from the diners' feet. This was during broad daylight, in the afternoon. The couple had no idea that there was a rat sharing the space with them. But in all likelihood, this rat visits the same dining shed on a regular basis.

The New York City rat population is on the rise with rat sightings at the highest rate in over a decade. According to "rat prevention" advice from the City, "To safely get around, rats prefer traveling along the same paths over and over, often using building foundations, walls, fences and bushes to find their way."

Furthermore, a 2009 study revealed that rats rarely travel more than a city block, preferring to stay close to "home." Unlike a typical New Yorker, these rat residents don't seem to have strong opinions about the outdoor dining sheds. If anything, they regard the structures as another pit stop on their daily search for food.

