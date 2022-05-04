5 NYC Museums with Free Entry on Friday and Saturday

NYC x BK

New York City - It's been a rainy first week of May, and we are expecting more rain this weekend. Take refuge at a museum and enjoy free admission on Friday and Saturday at the following cultural venues.

Brooklyn Museum

First Saturdays at the Brooklyn Museum are back. The programming on May 7 includes an array of free events from 5pm until 11pm. Expect music, talks, film screenings, and more. Advanced registration is required for entry.

Guggenheim Museum

On Saturday evenings between 6pm and 8pm, Guggenheim allows patrons to pay what they wish. The main exhibit currently on view is Vasily Kandinsky: Around the Circle. Paintings, watercolors, and woodcuts have been selected from the museum’s "extensive Kandinsky collection."

Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)

On the first Friday of every month, MoMA allows NYC residents free admission between 4pm and 8pm. This weekend, on Friday, May 6, there's a drop-in drawing class on the fourth floor in Gallery 400. No registration is required.

Neue Galerie New York

New York City's Neue Galerie museum stays open late on the first Friday of every month. Free admission is on a first-come, first-served basis between 4pm and 7pm. The museum is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, and the main exhibit includes "highlights from the museum’s extensive collection of Austrian art from the period 1890 to 1940, including major works by Gustav Klimt, Oskar Kokoschka, Alfred Kubin, and Egon Schiele."

Whitney Museum of American Art