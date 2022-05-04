NYC Parks’ Free Outdoor “Movies Under the Stars” Kicks Off This Weekend

The NYC Parks Department is bringing back their Movies Under the Stars programming, beginning with Spider-Man: No Way Home on Friday, May 6 at the Sunset Park Playground.

All screenings are free to the public, and most of the movies are kid-friendly.

So far, there are 16 movie nights listed on the NYC Parks website for the summer 2022 programming, including Luca and The Mitchells vs The Machines. Bookmark the website as more movies will be added throughout the summer months ahead.

Here is a list of current screenings, organized by borough. There are currently no scheduled screenings in The Bronx and Queens:

Brooklyn

Spider-Man: No Way Home at Sunset Park Playground, Friday, May 6, 2022.

Space Jam: A New Legacy at John Paul Jones Park, Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Luca at Owl's Head Park, Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at Sunset Park Playground, Friday, May 20, 2022.

Dog at Prospect Park, Friday, May 27, 2022.

Staten Island

Soul at Bloomingdale Park, Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Manhattan

Belfast at Sara D. Roosevelt Park, Friday, May 6, 2022.

Dating & New York at Bennett Park, Friday, May 13, 2022.

Spider-Man: No Way Home at Eugene McCabe Field, Saturday, May 14, 2022.

The Riverside Bench at Riverside Park, Thursday, May 19, 2022.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines at Peter's Field, Friday, May 20, 2022.

PAW Patrol at St. Catherine's Park, Saturday, May 21, 2022.

House of Gucci at Chelsea Park, Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Encanto at Thomas Jefferson Park, Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Clifford the Big Red Dog at Dry Dock Playground, Friday, June 10, 2022.

FLEE at James J Walker Park, Friday, June 17, 2022.