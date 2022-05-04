New York City, NY

Free May 2022 Outdoor Events in New York City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSUdO_0fSl7Vw200
Yoav Aziz/Unsplash

Although we are in the middle of a rainy first week in May, the weather is finally starting to warm up in New York City. If you are looking for free outdoor events, below is a list of activities to check out this month.

Free Outdoor Movies

NYC Parks' Movies Under the Stars begins this month with free outdoor movies this Friday, May 6. Bookmark the website because more screenings will be added throughout the summer.

The free summer movie series at The Intrepid Museum will return Memorial Day Weekend which coincides with the annual Fleet Week celebration. On Friday, May 27, you can catch a free screening of Crimson Tide.

Free Music & Culture Events

If you catch a ferry before noon on Saturday or Sunday, you can ride free to Governors Island where you will have access to free cultural events, such as the Swamp in the City festival on Saturday, May 14. The festival is described as New York City's "only Cajun & Cre­ole music fes­ti­val that cel­e­brates the vibrant musi­cal, cul­tur­al and culi­nary tra­di­tions unique to South­west Louisiana."

Lincoln Center is hosting a "Summer for the City" program this year, including 300 free events on 10 outdoor stages. The season kicks off Saturday, May 14 with "Sing New York" at Josie Robertson Plaza.

Free Nature Walks

Join a free garden walk hosted by the Madison Square Park Conservancy on Tuesday, May 10. Horticulture experts will lead the tour every Tuesday through November.

Head over to Central Park for a free tour on the first Saturday of every month, including this Saturday, May 7. First Saturday tours are free to NYC residents.

