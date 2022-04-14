Norm's $3 Pizza Slice: Cheesy, Salty, New Yorky All the Way

NYC x BK

It's okay to be wrong sometimes. For example, if you hear about a new pizza place in Downtown Brooklyn called Norm's, you might jump to conclusions about the name. Norm? Is this a play on words? Norm as in normal?

You are wrong, but that's okay. The truth is, Norm's serves a "normal" slice of New York-style pizza. It's normal because it looks normal: triangle shape, bright red sauce under a blanket of cheese, and that signature glisten of grease (see photo above).

Bite into that slice, though, and you will be pleasantly surprised. Not only does a Norm's cheese slice look normal, it actually tastes like the ideal New York-style pizza you crave. Although the crust is slightly crispier and thinner than some other slices you might have enjoyed, the saltiness sings. And, happily, the slice does not fall apart. There's no grease on your chin. A cheese slice from Norm's does what it's supposed to do: feed you, please you.

Why is it called Norm's? The name refers to a different mistake, one that you have been saved from making. Noam Grossman, one of three founders of Norm's, told The New York Times that when he introduces himself to someone unfamiliar with Noam, they mistakenly hear Norm instead. To circumvent the issue, Noam embraced Norm. "Norm is fine," he said.

So the next time you find yourself in Downtown Brooklyn, perhaps after a stroll across the Brooklyn Bridge on a warm spring day, there's a new pizza place called Norm's at 345 Adams Street, where they serve just about everything you could hope for, in a New York slice.