Where to Find 13 Yoshino Cherry Trees in Prospect Park, Brooklyn

Yoshino cherry trees are blooming right now. Perhaps you have seen their whitish-pink blossoms popping up around the city. If you want to catch a closer look at these gorgeous flowering trees, head over to Prospect Park.

You can find two Yoshino cherry trees on Sled Hill, located on the northeast side of the Long Meadow, just before the south entrance to Endale Arch. Magnolia trees, now beginning to bloom as well, surround the cherry trees.

On the other side of the Long Meadow, to the west, a Yoshino cherry tree is situated near the Meadowport Arch.

Follow the bike/walk path along West Drive, heading south, and you will find two sizable Yoshino cherry trees along the northwest side of the Long Meadow. Keep going down West Drive to find six more Yoshino cherry trees located along the perimeter of the Long Meadow Ballfields.

If you enter Prospect Park from the south, you can find a lone Yoshino cherry tree situated close to Duck Island, not far from the Parkside Ave/Ocean Ave entrance at the park's southeast corner.

Search for "Yoshino" on the Prospect Park tree map for more information.

Want other options for finding the Yoshino cherry trees in New York City? You can go to Cherry Hill in Central Park. You can visit the Brooklyn Botanic Garden. You can go for a walk in the city. Cherry trees are planted all over the place. Try going for a stroll in the beautiful Brooklyn neighborhood of Park Slope.

Just don't wait too long to check out the cherry trees. In a few weeks, they will be gone.

