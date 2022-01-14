Brooklyn Pizza by the Slice Tour: 5th Avenue, Park Slope

NYC x BK

Brooklyn, NY - Join us for a stroll along the northern stretch of 5th Avenue in Park Slope, Brooklyn. We will sample three different slices from three different pizzerias. All photos were taken on the same day, in early January 2022.

La Villa Pizzeria

NYC x BK

Ask for a slice at La Villa Pizzeria, and this is what you will get: a classic New York style pizza. At least, that's what it looks like. How does it taste? Greasy, salty, not too much cheese, not too much sauce. All good, so far. However, when you get to the end, when you're left with just the crust, you notice a crunchy texture not typically found in a New York slice. Also, the tomato sauce tastes inconsistent. Garlicky in some spots, neutral in others. This slice is on the smaller side, but overall, if you're looking for a classic pizza, this one gets pretty close to what you might expect.

L'Arte Della Pizza

NYC x BK

In this newish Italian spot, L'Arte Della Pizza, you'll find a variety of slices behind the counter window. Thick slices, meat-heavy slices, and more. They also sell dough and pizza sauce, if you want to try making your own pies at home. We asked for the Brooklyn slice, as it most closely resembled a classic pizza. From the first bite, it's obvious that this slice is not a typical New York slice. Why? It's super thin and crunchy. However, this slice had a delicious sauce. The flavors were excellent, and if you weren't hoping for a typical chewy dough, then you wouldn't be disappointed in this one at all.

Artichoke Basille's Pizza

NYC x BK

This gigantic slice from Artichoke is the size of two slices, and you pay for it. A slice here costs five dollars a pop. They didn't have a typical New York cheese slice, so this margherita was the closest we could find. The charred basil was a nice addition, adding an interesting texture. However, the dough was extremely dry. So dry, in fact, that its roughness will likely scratch the roof of your mouth. (Ouch!) By the time we got to the crust, we gave up. A discarded pizza is never a good sign.

Where do you go to get a classic New York style slice of pizza? Are there any good spots in your neighborhood, or do you venture to other parts of the city for that perfect pie?