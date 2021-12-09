All the New Food Spots in Park Slope, Brooklyn

NYC x BK

Park Slope already has its fair share of fantastic restaurants. Al Di La. Haenyeo. Fausto. Convivium Osteria. The list goes on. You would think the neighborhood was saturated with food options by now, but no. New places are constantly opening up here, and lately, there seems to be a new opening every week.

Of course, new openings also mean there were closings. Like any neighborhood in New York City, a Park Slope restaurant's survival is a precarious affair. If money isn't the culprit, then perhaps it's a fire. Burger Village had to shut down for this reason a few months back, but they're open again. Italian newcomer Tutt'Appost is currently dealing with their own fire closure.

Other newcomers, like Pasta Louise, are seeing so much success - they're now planning to expand into the former Johnny Mack space on 8th Avenue. Their current corner location will be converted into a pasta shop, more retail than dine-in.

Among the newest food spots to open in Park Slope, there seems to be a focus on fast food, rather than fine dining. Does this mean takeout is preferred? Doubtful. Most places, whether casual or formal, appear to have a healthy amount of customers these days.

Here are some of the new food spots in the neighborhood:

Taïm Mediterranean Kitchen

Known for their falafel, this place opened on December 7th. You have the choice of pita or bowl. Mains include roasted chicken and cauliflower shawarma. Located at 341 7th Avenue.

Harlem Shake

Burgers, fries, and organic milkshakes are the featured menu items here. You might guess by the name - their original location is in Harlem. Located at 119 5th Avenue.

Sandwich Girl Cafe

This tiny place serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. "Home of the Mac & Cheese bun." Located at 339 7th Street.

Runner Up

A sister restaurant to popular spot Winner, this place is exclusively outdoors and only open "weather permitting" for dinner. Located at 367 7th Avenue.

Midoriya Japanese Grocery

You can find all kinds of Japanese snacks and groceries here. They have another location in Williamsburg, but they recently closed their Union square shop. Located at 60 5th Avenue.

Variety Coffee

This place is so new, they don't even list the Park Slope location on their website yet. Known for their coffee, this place also counts as a food spot since they serve pastries and other baked goods. Located at 312 7th Avenue (formerly occupied by Old Carriage Inn).