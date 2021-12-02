Brooklyn, NY

A Closer Look at Two Red Maple Trees in Prospect Park

The brilliant fall foliage is slowly fading in Brooklyn. All the showy red, yellow, and orange hues now litter the ground, mixed with green and brown colors, where residents shovel the detritus into bags. Among the remaining spectacle, golden ginkgo trees have begun dumping their fan-shaped leaves all along the streets.

Take a stroll through Prospect Park right now, and you will see mostly bare branches. On the edge of the Long Meadow, though, two red maple trees stand out. From a distance, these beauties look how their name suggests they should look: red.

Why not look a little closer? If you do, you might be amazed by how the color changes. The red is there, visible in the leaves. This same gorgeous red color continues up the stem too.

Now step closer, and look up. Where did all the red leaves go? They're still there, facing outward. But the underside of the leaves looks very different. Now the leaves look decidedly orange. The longer you stand there, looking at the leaves under the red maple tree, the more you start to see many colors. Yellows, greens, browns.

Even during this last bit of fall foliage, the show isn't limited to one color. From a distance, you thought you were only seeing red. Up close, you see a full spectrum. It's a beautiful reminder of why the changing leaves enchant us. The colors appear for a short amount of time, and they continue to change, depending on your distance from them.

