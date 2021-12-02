New York City, NY

A New York City Brunch to Remember

NYC x BK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvRyA_0dBAoWJ700
pigeon in New York CityNYC x BK

You see a lot of strange things in New York City. Sometimes, those strange things frighten you. Sometimes, those strange things delight you.

Take a pigeon, for example. Pigeons are ubiquitous in New York City. You see them everywhere, and you barely notice them. But pigeons can surprise you.

One day, you might be walking down the street with a colleague. This colleague has recently moved to New York City, and they're not familiar with pigeons. So you're walking down the street together, and you see a pigeon. No big deal, right? Except, actually, it's a very big deal. Your colleague, this recent NYC transplant, is terrified of pigeons. Your colleague screams and runs from this pigeon.

Another day, you might be walking down the street, on your way to brunch. Let's say you're strolling somewhere on the Lower East Side. Perhaps you make a turn onto Rivington or Stanton. Suddenly, you see a pigeon. No big deal, right? Well, the thing is, this pigeon does something you've never seen before. This pigeon, this bird that you take for granted, the same way you barely notice the squirrels and the finches, this pigeon glides over a chain link fence, with the grace and style of an Olympian jumping hurdles.

Like pigeons, brunch is everywhere in New York City. You go to brunch enough times, and you begin to take brunch for granted. Everyone serves poached eggs, and all the poached eggs taste fine. Everyone serves mimosas, and all the mimosas taste fine. But one day, while eating brunch, you witness something very strange. And to this day, you still think about this brunch.

It's not the food you think about. In fact, you don't remember what you ate, although it was probably poached eggs and mimosas. You do remember the restaurant. Sadly, the place is now closed, like so many wonderful restaurants in New York City.

You know the time of year. It was around Christmas.

Around Christmas some years ago, you went to brunch, and while you ate your poached eggs and drank your mimosa, you watched two people exchange gifts in the restaurant. Seeing people exchange gifts is not unusual. In fact, you saw this happen just yesterday, in another restaurant, which is what made you remember this particular brunch experience.

The strange thing about these two people exchanging gifts? These two people continued exchanging gifts for a good half hour. Each person had a large bag next to their chair, and they took turns pulling out gifts for one another. One of them gave a candle to the other one. One of them gave a poster to the other one. Then Turkish towels. Perfume. Lotions. Books. So many gifts.

Does this strange thing frighten you? Or delight you? On the one hand, it's wonderful to witness this exchange between two people who seem to care a great deal for one another. On the other hand, why so many gifts? Isn't one gift enough? And why this public display of excessive gift giving?

You see a lot of strange things in New York City. Sometimes, you don't know what you're seeing exactly. Sometimes, you can't forget the strange thing you saw.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
nycbrunchnycbrunchpigeonsgiftgiving

Comments / 0

Published by

Local stories from Brooklyn and New York City

Brooklyn, NY
964 followers

More from NYC x BK

Brooklyn, NY

A Closer Look at Two Red Maple Trees in Prospect Park

The brilliant fall foliage is slowly fading in Brooklyn. All the showy red, yellow, and orange hues now litter the ground, mixed with green and brown colors, where residents shovel the detritus into bags. Among the remaining spectacle, golden ginkgo trees have begun dumping their fan-shaped leaves all along the streets.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC Yoga Studios Offering Cyber Monday Deals

Are New Yorkers returning to yoga studios in New York City? Yes. Try to book a class, and you will find out for yourself. Sometimes, you will have the option to reserve a spot. Other times, you will see a familiar message: full. Of course, many yoga studios are still offering virtual options. For Cyber Monday (today), several NYC studios are also offering deals - on both online and in-person classes.

Read full story
New York City, NY

What New Yorkers Ate at Macy's a Hundred Years Ago

Walk into the Macy's in Herald Square today, and you can find plenty of food to eat. The department store has several restaurants and eateries, spread among its eleven floors of retail shopping. From quick bites to sit down dining, there's no shortage of variety.

Read full story
7 comments
Manhattan, NY

Why Do NYC Tourists Take Selfies at the Apple Fifth Avenue Store?

Picture this: Three people walk up to the corner of 59th Street and 5th Avenue in Manhattan. They take out their phones and begin taking selfies, of themselves, of each other, with a particular building in the background. Can you guess which one?

Read full story
3 comments
Brooklyn, NY

3 Michelin-Starred Restaurants in Brooklyn Do Things a Little Differently

When you hear that a restaurant received a Michelin star, do you think, "Oh, that place must be expensive?" It's a reasonable assumption. The designation seems to go hand in hand with a pricey menu, one that is usually fixed, as well. That is, prix fixe.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Another Reason to Visit Emily (Besides Burger and Pizza)

Ask someone where to find the best burger in New York City. Years ago, the answer would have been easy: Minetta Tavern. Their standout patty, made from dry-aged ribeye, established a name for itself as an expensive-but-worth-it burger, unlike anything else available in the city.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Where to Pre-Order Your Turkey for Thanksgiving in New York City

For most Thanksgiving gatherings, the turkey is the most important part of the meal. This year, to set your mind at ease amid rumors about a possible turkey shortage, you might want to consider pre-ordering your bird.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

What Feels "Cozy" in New York City Right Now?

Is your email inbox full of advertisements for "cozy" sweaters and "cozy" getaways and "cozy" beverages? Yeah, same. Resy sent out a list today featuring "New York's Coziest Restaurants," including places like Minetta Tavern in the West Village and Cozy Royale in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Menu in 2021

Thanksgiving lands on November 25th this year. The holiday usually implies travel. People get in cars, hop on airplanes, and make their way to their parents' house or their in-laws or some other large gathering of family and friends.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Who Serves Real Hot Drinking Chocolate in New York City?

Did you know there's a difference between hot chocolate and hot cocoa? The name should tell you everything you need to know, but let's be explicit: Hot chocolate is made with real chocolate; hot cocoa is made with cocoa powder.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: About Those Big Balloons

New York City - This year, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature 30 balloons. To figure out the biggest balloon, let's look at the tallest, widest, and longest measurements.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Cheers to a Cheaper Thanksgiving Meal This Year in New York City

Whatever you decide to do for Thanksgiving this year, remember that 2021 is almost over. If you prefer to let this holiday pass by without much fanfare, you can always jump back into the spirit in 2022.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Where to Buy Thanksgiving Pies in New York City

No one cares if you bake a pie or buy a pie. The only thing that matters is whether the pie tastes good. Do the pies you bake taste good? I hope so!. But maybe you don't have time for baking. Maybe you don't want to spend hours acquiring ingredients, reading recipes, cracking eggs, and rolling out pastry dough. Or maybe you do!

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Poster House Giving Away "Ode to NYC" Poster Designed by Paula Scher

Looking for a new poster to add to your collection? Poster House is giving away one of the posters from the NYCxDESIGN's second "An Ode to NYC" poster campaign. The free poster, which retails at $50 a pop, is called "Without Traffic" by Paula Scher of Pentagram.

Read full story
New York City, NY

No More Late Fees from Public Libraries in New York City

The New York Public Library (NYPL) made a big announcement this week: All existing fines and replacement fees in all patron accounts have been cleared and erased. That's right - if you have accumulated any fines or fees from overdue library materials, you no longer have to worry about settling your account. Starting today, October 5, 2021, you get a clean slate.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Free for One Year: Swim, Play, Exercise, Learn at NYC Parks Recreation Centers

New York City - About 70% of the NYC Parks recreation centers reopened on September 13, 2021. To entice New Yorkers back into these community spaces, the Parks Department is offering free one-year memberships for anyone who signs up before December 31, 2021.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Taller KEN’s Bright Stripes Could Be Taller at Alloy Block in Downtown Brooklyn

Downtown Brooklyn - Temple Square on Flatbush Avenue has a new paint job. Colorful stripes cascade from wall panels down to the sidewalk. This “Bright Stripes” installation was designed by Taller KEN.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Why Is There Still a Line Outside the Harry Potter Flagship Store in New York City?

Are you a Potterhead? Cool. Then you probably know about the new Harry Potter Store on East 22nd Street, stretching between Broadway and 5th Avenue. The space was last occupied by a Restoration Hardware, where they displayed their “Flatiron Gallery” collection of handmade and one-of-a-kind furniture pieces.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Kill the Spotted Lanternfly? Easier Said Than Done

Have you seen any spotted lanternflies in New York City lately? The Department of Agriculture still wants you to “take action” by killing the plant hopper. However, it’s no longer necessary to report sightings or collect samples.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy