New York City, NY

Why Those New Dame Subway Ads Are So Abstract

NYC x BK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sv5lQ_0d40W4Lf00
Dame subway ad on the Q trainMelissa Toldy

If you've been on the subway in recent weeks in New York City, perhaps you've noticed a new ad campaign from a company called Dame. But looking at the ads, you might wonder what the company sells exactly?

In a blue and purple gradient, two hands reach for each other with the words "Get in touch." Another graphic shows a hand reaching for a mass of bubbly blobs, arranged in a concentric pattern. Only when you read the text - "It feels like I'm growing flowers within me" - do you gather it's a representation of something in bloom.

Perhaps the bloom resembles a flower, but its abstract quality is purposeful. In fact, Dame had to revamp their entire campaign to appease the MTA.

Our “Get in Touch With Yourself” campaign invites you to consider the role of pleasure in your own life and how sexual experiences are healthy. We asked our community, ‘What does pleasure look like? What does it feel like?’ Through abstract graphics, the ads showcase pleasure destinations to form a transformative escape.

"It's softness and power at once," the new Dame ad proclaims, showing a hand touching what looks like nothing more than a curvy line.

Dame has been trying to run subway ads for their sex toys since 2019, when the MTA rejected their ads, leading to a lawsuit filed by Dame, accusing the MTA of unconstitutional behavior. That lawsuit has finally been settled, but Dame's original graphics were deemed too provocative for the subway.

The original campaign showed actual sex toys. The funny thing is, if you visit Dame's website, you'll notice that the sex toys themselves have a somewhat abstract quality to them. In mostly pastel colors and curvy shapes, they don't resemble the typical phallic shapes that might come to mind.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority prohibits advertisements that contain “sexually explicit material that appeals to the prurient interest in sex." At least, that was the language in the old guidelines. Recently, the MTA updated their guidelines, making them even stricter.

While updating their guidelines, the MTA decided to place restrictions on another socially taboo product - cannabis. Now that cannabis has been decriminalized in New York City, the MTA is anticipating that companies will want to advertise their recreational marijuana products.

Of course, New Yorkers don't need subway ads to tell them where to find marijuana or sex toys. In the end, it's the MTA that will likely be missing out - by forfeiting the revenue from ad sales.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
nycsubwaysubwayadsmta

Comments / 1

Published by

Local stories about Brooklyn and New York City

Brooklyn, NY
947 followers

More from NYC x BK

New York City, NY

What New Yorkers Ate at Macy's a Hundred Years Ago

Walk into the Macy's in Herald Square today, and you can find plenty of food to eat. The department store has several restaurants and eateries, spread among its eleven floors of retail shopping. From quick bites to sit down dining, there's no shortage of variety.

Read full story
7 comments
Manhattan, NY

Why Do NYC Tourists Take Selfies at the Apple Fifth Avenue Store?

Picture this: Three people walk up to the corner of 59th Street and 5th Avenue in Manhattan. They take out their phones and begin taking selfies, of themselves, of each other, with a particular building in the background. Can you guess which one?

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

3 Michelin-Starred Restaurants in Brooklyn Do Things a Little Differently

When you hear that a restaurant received a Michelin star, do you think, "Oh, that place must be expensive?" It's a reasonable assumption. The designation seems to go hand in hand with a pricey menu, one that is usually fixed, as well. That is, prix fixe.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Another Reason to Visit Emily (Besides Burger and Pizza)

Ask someone where to find the best burger in New York City. Years ago, the answer would have been easy: Minetta Tavern. Their standout patty, made from dry-aged ribeye, established a name for itself as an expensive-but-worth-it burger, unlike anything else available in the city.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Where to Pre-Order Your Turkey for Thanksgiving in New York City

For most Thanksgiving gatherings, the turkey is the most important part of the meal. This year, to set your mind at ease amid rumors about a possible turkey shortage, you might want to consider pre-ordering your bird.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

What Feels "Cozy" in New York City Right Now?

Is your email inbox full of advertisements for "cozy" sweaters and "cozy" getaways and "cozy" beverages? Yeah, same. Resy sent out a list today featuring "New York's Coziest Restaurants," including places like Minetta Tavern in the West Village and Cozy Royale in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Spots Already Decked Out for Christmas

Are we allowed to talk about Christmas before Thanksgiving is over? Yes. Are we allowed to decorate for Christmas before Thanksgiving passes? Maybe. Are we allowed to think about Christmas any day, any hour? Absolutely.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Menu in 2021

Thanksgiving lands on November 25th this year. The holiday usually implies travel. People get in cars, hop on airplanes, and make their way to their parents' house or their in-laws or some other large gathering of family and friends.

Read full story
1 comments
Prospect Park, NJ

Photos: Prospect Park, Autumn 2021

Brooklynites are lucky. We don't have to travel far to see the annual fall color extravaganza, also known as the time when the leaves on the trees die, going out in a blaze of glory. Some people drive for hours in their cars or pay money to take a scenic train ride, all in an effort to catch a glimpse of this momentary splendor.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Who Serves Real Hot Drinking Chocolate in New York City?

Did you know there's a difference between hot chocolate and hot cocoa? The name should tell you everything you need to know, but let's be explicit: Hot chocolate is made with real chocolate; hot cocoa is made with cocoa powder.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: About Those Big Balloons

New York City - This year, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature 30 balloons. To figure out the biggest balloon, let's look at the tallest, widest, and longest measurements.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Cheers to a Cheaper Thanksgiving Meal This Year in New York City

Whatever you decide to do for Thanksgiving this year, remember that 2021 is almost over. If you prefer to let this holiday pass by without much fanfare, you can always jump back into the spirit in 2022.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Where to Buy Thanksgiving Pies in New York City

No one cares if you bake a pie or buy a pie. The only thing that matters is whether the pie tastes good. Do the pies you bake taste good? I hope so!. But maybe you don't have time for baking. Maybe you don't want to spend hours acquiring ingredients, reading recipes, cracking eggs, and rolling out pastry dough. Or maybe you do!

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Prospect Park Foliage: A Great Spot for Fall Photos in Brooklyn

What's your favorite Autumn color? Do you love the rich red hues from the dying leaves of the maple tree?. Or how about the brilliant yellow in fan-shaped clusters, jutting out from a ginkgo biloba? Maybe the orange pomes on the firethorn bush catch your eye, asking you to look (but don't touch, the "thorn" in the name is telling.)

Read full story
New York City, NY

Poster House Giving Away "Ode to NYC" Poster Designed by Paula Scher

Looking for a new poster to add to your collection? Poster House is giving away one of the posters from the NYCxDESIGN's second "An Ode to NYC" poster campaign. The free poster, which retails at $50 a pop, is called "Without Traffic" by Paula Scher of Pentagram.

Read full story
New York City, NY

No More Late Fees from Public Libraries in New York City

The New York Public Library (NYPL) made a big announcement this week: All existing fines and replacement fees in all patron accounts have been cleared and erased. That's right - if you have accumulated any fines or fees from overdue library materials, you no longer have to worry about settling your account. Starting today, October 5, 2021, you get a clean slate.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Spooky Halloween Screenings: NYC Parks’ Free Outdoor “Movies Under the Stars” Continues Through October 2021

New York City - The NYC Parks Department will continue their Movies Under the Stars programming through the month of October, screening several classic Halloween favorites, such as Hocus Pocus, The Addams Family, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Beetlejuice.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Free for One Year: Swim, Play, Exercise, Learn at NYC Parks Recreation Centers

New York City - About 70% of the NYC Parks recreation centers reopened on September 13, 2021. To entice New Yorkers back into these community spaces, the Parks Department is offering free one-year memberships for anyone who signs up before December 31, 2021.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Brilliant Leaves, Terrible Smell: “Ginkgo Stinko” Time Is Almost Here

New Yorkers pay attention to their surroundings. With a population density like ours, much of our attention goes toward other people. We navigate the city in terms of movement. How to get from A to B. Do we take the train or a cab? Do we walk or ride a bike?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy