Why Those New Dame Subway Ads Are So Abstract

Dame subway ad on the Q train Melissa Toldy

If you've been on the subway in recent weeks in New York City, perhaps you've noticed a new ad campaign from a company called Dame. But looking at the ads, you might wonder what the company sells exactly?

In a blue and purple gradient, two hands reach for each other with the words "Get in touch." Another graphic shows a hand reaching for a mass of bubbly blobs, arranged in a concentric pattern. Only when you read the text - "It feels like I'm growing flowers within me" - do you gather it's a representation of something in bloom.

Perhaps the bloom resembles a flower, but its abstract quality is purposeful. In fact, Dame had to revamp their entire campaign to appease the MTA.

Our “Get in Touch With Yourself” campaign invites you to consider the role of pleasure in your own life and how sexual experiences are healthy. We asked our community, ‘What does pleasure look like? What does it feel like?’ Through abstract graphics, the ads showcase pleasure destinations to form a transformative escape.

"It's softness and power at once," the new Dame ad proclaims, showing a hand touching what looks like nothing more than a curvy line.

Dame has been trying to run subway ads for their sex toys since 2019, when the MTA rejected their ads, leading to a lawsuit filed by Dame, accusing the MTA of unconstitutional behavior. That lawsuit has finally been settled, but Dame's original graphics were deemed too provocative for the subway.

The original campaign showed actual sex toys. The funny thing is, if you visit Dame's website, you'll notice that the sex toys themselves have a somewhat abstract quality to them. In mostly pastel colors and curvy shapes, they don't resemble the typical phallic shapes that might come to mind.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority prohibits advertisements that contain “sexually explicit material that appeals to the prurient interest in sex." At least, that was the language in the old guidelines. Recently, the MTA updated their guidelines , making them even stricter.

While updating their guidelines, the MTA decided to place restrictions on another socially taboo product - cannabis. Now that cannabis has been decriminalized in New York City, the MTA is anticipating that companies will want to advertise their recreational marijuana products.

Of course, New Yorkers don't need subway ads to tell them where to find marijuana or sex toys. In the end, it's the MTA that will likely be missing out - by forfeiting the revenue from ad sales.