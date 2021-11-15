New York City, NY

Where to Pre-Order Your Turkey for Thanksgiving in New York City

NYC x BK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKUbI_0crTVjL300
Jed Owen

For most Thanksgiving gatherings, the turkey is the most important part of the meal. This year, to set your mind at ease amid rumors about a possible turkey shortage, you might want to consider pre-ordering your bird.

Luckily, there are several places in New York City where you can pre-order your Thanksgiving turkey. Many are taking orders through next week, but a smart shopper will want to place their order much sooner than that.

Vincent's Meat Market

This butcher in The Bronx is selling Bell & Evans turkeys, raised without antibiotics. Birds from Vincent's Meat Market go for $112 to $175, weighing 16 to 28 pounds.

Ramble Creek Farm

Organic turkeys from Ramble Creek Farm can be picked up at various farmers markets in New York City, including the Union Square Greenmarket. Specializing in smaller birds, ranging from 10 to 18 pounds, they sell at $6.99 per pound.

Eataly

Whole premium turkeys from butcher Pat LaFreida can be ordered via Eataly. Prices for small and medium birds come in at $129 and $159 each. Of course, you can also order directly from Pat LaFreida, but the prices are higher on their website.

OurHarvest

DiPaola turkeys, cage-free birds raised on a multi-generational New Jersey farm, are sold by OurHarvest. Whole turkeys, weighing up to 23 pounds, can be purchased at $5.99 per pound.

Heritage Foods

Purebred heritage turkeys are available from Heritage Foods. The small option (10 to 12 pounds) is already sold out, but they still have a range of sizes available, priced at $139 to $259. This company is based in New York City, and they specialize in meat delivery.

The Meathook

Birds from Oink & Gobble Farm, locally pasture-raised in Interlaken, NY, are available from The Meathook, a butcher located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Thanksgiving turkeys are priced at $8.49 per pound, weighing 10 to 18 pounds. Good to know: Marlow & Daughters is selling the same birds, but at a slightly higher price.

Bklyn Larder

An uncooked and brined turkey is available from Bklyn Larder at $120 for a 12-pound bird. The specialty shop in Brooklyn also does a full Thanksgiving catering menu, including cheese platters.

Dickson's

This butcher shop in Chelsea Market sources their Thanksgiving turkeys from Amish Farms in Lancaster, PA. At only $6.95 per pound, these birds from Dickson's Farmstand are some of the cheapest on the list. Sizes range from 10 to over 30 pounds.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Local stories about Brooklyn and New York City

Brooklyn, NY
902 followers

More from NYC x BK

Manhattan, NY

Why Do NYC Tourists Take Selfies at the Apple Fifth Avenue Store?

Picture this: Three people walk up to the corner of 59th Street and 5th Avenue in Manhattan. They take out their phones and begin taking selfies, of themselves, of each other, with a particular building in the background. Can you guess which one?

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

3 Michelin-Starred Restaurants in Brooklyn Do Things a Little Differently

When you hear that a restaurant received a Michelin star, do you think, "Oh, that place must be expensive?" It's a reasonable assumption. The designation seems to go hand in hand with a pricey menu, one that is usually fixed, as well. That is, prix fixe.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Another Reason to Visit Emily (Besides Burger and Pizza)

Ask someone where to find the best burger in New York City. Years ago, the answer would have been easy: Minetta Tavern. Their standout patty, made from dry-aged ribeye, established a name for itself as an expensive-but-worth-it burger, unlike anything else available in the city.

Read full story
New York City, NY

What Feels "Cozy" in New York City Right Now?

Is your email inbox full of advertisements for "cozy" sweaters and "cozy" getaways and "cozy" beverages? Yeah, same. Resy sent out a list today featuring "New York's Coziest Restaurants," including places like Minetta Tavern in the West Village and Cozy Royale in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

NYC Spots Already Decked Out for Christmas

Are we allowed to talk about Christmas before Thanksgiving is over? Yes. Are we allowed to decorate for Christmas before Thanksgiving passes? Maybe. Are we allowed to think about Christmas any day, any hour? Absolutely.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Menu in 2021

Thanksgiving lands on November 25th this year. The holiday usually implies travel. People get in cars, hop on airplanes, and make their way to their parents' house or their in-laws or some other large gathering of family and friends.

Read full story
1 comments
Prospect Park, NJ

Photos: Prospect Park, Autumn 2021

Brooklynites are lucky. We don't have to travel far to see the annual fall color extravaganza, also known as the time when the leaves on the trees die, going out in a blaze of glory. Some people drive for hours in their cars or pay money to take a scenic train ride, all in an effort to catch a glimpse of this momentary splendor.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Who Serves Real Hot Drinking Chocolate in New York City?

Did you know there's a difference between hot chocolate and hot cocoa? The name should tell you everything you need to know, but let's be explicit: Hot chocolate is made with real chocolate; hot cocoa is made with cocoa powder.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: About Those Big Balloons

New York City - This year, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature 30 balloons. To figure out the biggest balloon, let's look at the tallest, widest, and longest measurements.

Read full story
5 comments
New York City, NY

Cheers to a Cheaper Thanksgiving Meal This Year in New York City

Whatever you decide to do for Thanksgiving this year, remember that 2021 is almost over. If you prefer to let this holiday pass by without much fanfare, you can always jump back into the spirit in 2022.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Where to Buy Thanksgiving Pies in New York City

No one cares if you bake a pie or buy a pie. The only thing that matters is whether the pie tastes good. Do the pies you bake taste good? I hope so!. But maybe you don't have time for baking. Maybe you don't want to spend hours acquiring ingredients, reading recipes, cracking eggs, and rolling out pastry dough. Or maybe you do!

Read full story
4 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Prospect Park Foliage: A Great Spot for Fall Photos in Brooklyn

What's your favorite Autumn color? Do you love the rich red hues from the dying leaves of the maple tree?. Or how about the brilliant yellow in fan-shaped clusters, jutting out from a ginkgo biloba? Maybe the orange pomes on the firethorn bush catch your eye, asking you to look (but don't touch, the "thorn" in the name is telling.)

Read full story
New York City, NY

Poster House Giving Away "Ode to NYC" Poster Designed by Paula Scher

Looking for a new poster to add to your collection? Poster House is giving away one of the posters from the NYCxDESIGN's second "An Ode to NYC" poster campaign. The free poster, which retails at $50 a pop, is called "Without Traffic" by Paula Scher of Pentagram.

Read full story
New York City, NY

No More Late Fees from Public Libraries in New York City

The New York Public Library (NYPL) made a big announcement this week: All existing fines and replacement fees in all patron accounts have been cleared and erased. That's right - if you have accumulated any fines or fees from overdue library materials, you no longer have to worry about settling your account. Starting today, October 5, 2021, you get a clean slate.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Spooky Halloween Screenings: NYC Parks’ Free Outdoor “Movies Under the Stars” Continues Through October 2021

New York City - The NYC Parks Department will continue their Movies Under the Stars programming through the month of October, screening several classic Halloween favorites, such as Hocus Pocus, The Addams Family, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Beetlejuice.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Free for One Year: Swim, Play, Exercise, Learn at NYC Parks Recreation Centers

New York City - About 70% of the NYC Parks recreation centers reopened on September 13, 2021. To entice New Yorkers back into these community spaces, the Parks Department is offering free one-year memberships for anyone who signs up before December 31, 2021.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Brilliant Leaves, Terrible Smell: “Ginkgo Stinko” Time Is Almost Here

New Yorkers pay attention to their surroundings. With a population density like ours, much of our attention goes toward other people. We navigate the city in terms of movement. How to get from A to B. Do we take the train or a cab? Do we walk or ride a bike?

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Taller KEN’s Bright Stripes Could Be Taller at Alloy Block in Downtown Brooklyn

Downtown Brooklyn - Temple Square on Flatbush Avenue has a new paint job. Colorful stripes cascade from wall panels down to the sidewalk. This “Bright Stripes” installation was designed by Taller KEN.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Why Is There Still a Line Outside the Harry Potter Flagship Store in New York City?

Are you a Potterhead? Cool. Then you probably know about the new Harry Potter Store on East 22nd Street, stretching between Broadway and 5th Avenue. The space was last occupied by a Restoration Hardware, where they displayed their “Flatiron Gallery” collection of handmade and one-of-a-kind furniture pieces.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy