Where to Pre-Order Your Turkey for Thanksgiving in New York City

Jed Owen

For most Thanksgiving gatherings, the turkey is the most important part of the meal. This year, to set your mind at ease amid rumors about a possible turkey shortage, you might want to consider pre-ordering your bird.

Luckily, there are several places in New York City where you can pre-order your Thanksgiving turkey. Many are taking orders through next week, but a smart shopper will want to place their order much sooner than that.

Vincent's Meat Market

This butcher in The Bronx is selling Bell & Evans turkeys, raised without antibiotics. Birds from Vincent's Meat Market go for $112 to $175, weighing 16 to 28 pounds.

Ramble Creek Farm

Organic turkeys from Ramble Creek Farm can be picked up at various farmers markets in New York City, including the Union Square Greenmarket. Specializing in smaller birds, ranging from 10 to 18 pounds, they sell at $6.99 per pound.

Eataly

Whole premium turkeys from butcher Pat LaFreida can be ordered via Eataly . Prices for small and medium birds come in at $129 and $159 each. Of course, you can also order directly from Pat LaFreida, but the prices are higher on their website.

OurHarvest

DiPaola turkeys, cage-free birds raised on a multi-generational New Jersey farm, are sold by OurHarvest . Whole turkeys, weighing up to 23 pounds, can be purchased at $5.99 per pound.

Heritage Foods

Purebred heritage turkeys are available from Heritage Foods . The small option (10 to 12 pounds) is already sold out, but they still have a range of sizes available, priced at $139 to $259. This company is based in New York City, and they specialize in meat delivery.

The Meathook

Birds from Oink & Gobble Farm, locally pasture-raised in Interlaken, NY, are available from The Meathook , a butcher located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Thanksgiving turkeys are priced at $8.49 per pound, weighing 10 to 18 pounds. Good to know: Marlow & Daughters is selling the same birds, but at a slightly higher price.

Bklyn Larder

An uncooked and brined turkey is available from Bklyn Larder at $120 for a 12-pound bird. The specialty shop in Brooklyn also does a full Thanksgiving catering menu, including cheese platters.

Dickson's