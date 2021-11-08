Brooklyn Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Menu in 2021

Rezha Ramadhan

Thanksgiving lands on November 25th this year. The holiday usually implies travel. People get in cars, hop on airplanes, and make their way to their parents' house or their in-laws or some other large gathering of family and friends.

But what if you don't want to travel this year? And what if you don't want to stay home and cook a large meal either? Is it possible to celebrate Thanksgiving somewhere different? Like in a restaurant, perhaps?

It is possible, and this option has many benefits. Obviously, you don't have to spend all day cooking. But you also don't have to spend hours shopping and planning. Instead, you can simply choose a place to host you.

What are the drawbacks? Mostly, money. Pretty much any Thanksgiving meal served in a restaurant is going to be expensive. Unlike a meal served at home, the cost per person doesn't fluctuate, depending on appetite. You are looking at prix fixe menus only.

Leuca

Thanksgiving menu items include four antipasti dishes, followed by organic herb-roasted turkey and fennel sausage stuffing at Leuca . Dessert includes pistachio cake, Amadei chocolate, and olive oil gelato. You can book reservations via their website for up to eight people, between 1pm and 2:45pm. They will be serving a prix fixe menu for $95 per person, $40 for children 12 and under. Leuca is located at 111 North 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249 in Williamsburg.

JAMES

Thanksgiving menu items include a choice of four appetizers, followed by a choice of turkey, hen, rib, or arctic char at JAMES . Dessert includes spiced pumpkin cake, fallen chocolate cake, and fall apple crisp. You can book reservations via Resy for up to four people, between 2pm and 4:30pm. They will be serving a three course menu with sides for $95 per person. JAMES is located at 605 Carlton Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238 in Prospect Heights.

Esme

Thanksgiving menu items feature a family-style spread with roasted turkey breast, confit turkey leg, buttermilk biscuit stuffing, and various sides at Esme . Dessert includes pumpkin pie. You can book reservations via Resy for up to six people, between 3pm and 6:30pm. Their menu is fixed at $65 per person, $40 for children under 12. Esme is located at 999 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 in Greenpoint.

Fulgurances

Thanksgiving menu items include a five-course meal featuring oysters, onion gravy and Shewolf bread stuffing at Fulgurances . Dessert includes a smoked praline tart with bourbon aged maple syrup. You can book reservations via Resy for up to six guests, at either 3pm or 6pm. Their menu is fixed at $100 per ticket. Fulgurances is located at 132 Franklin St, Brooklyn, NY 11222 in Greenpoint.

