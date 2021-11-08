Prospect Park, NJ

Photos: Prospect Park, Autumn 2021

Prospect ParkMelissa Toldy

Brooklynites are lucky. We don't have to travel far to see the annual fall color extravaganza, also known as the time when the leaves on the trees die, going out in a blaze of glory. Some people drive for hours in their cars or pay money to take a scenic train ride, all in an effort to catch a glimpse of this momentary splendor.

What do Brooklynites do? We walk out our front door and make our way to Prospect Park. Sure, Manhattanites have Central Park, but they only have access to 20,000 trees there. Our park has 30,000 trees. That means more leaves and more colors.

If you've been putting off a leaf-peeping trip to Prospect Park, now is the time to head over for a beautiful display of rich autumnal hues. The weather forecast this weekend promises a sunny mid-50s with clear skies, so get out there before the trees go completely bare in the coming weeks.

Prospect Park dog beach fall foliageMelissa Toldy

These photos were taken Wednesday, November 3, around 5pm. If you plan to take photos of the fall foliage in Prospect Park, you'll probably want to head out a little sooner in the day, as the light was already beginning to fade by 5:30pm.

The view across Prospect Park Dog Beach is stunning right now. Lovely shades of yellow and orange intersperse with the calming green, reflected beautifully in the water. When I visited, the mallard ducks were dominating the area, practicing their flight and swimming among the duckweed. Tree species include tulip, black cherry, pin oak, sweetgum, and northern red oak.

A short walk north of Prospect Park Dog Beach, there are a few sugar maple trees putting on a fiery show. Some of their leaves cover the ground, offering a similar top to bottom reflection, like the trees lining the water's edge in the photo above.

sugar maple trees in Prospect ParkMelissa Toldy

The sloping hills of Prospect Park's Long Meadow are a great place to catch an array of colors, from vivid reds to cheerful yellows. The vibrant maple trees are difficult to miss, but the American linden trees add a nice touch of gold.

Of course, these photos only show a small section of the 30,000 trees in Prospect Park. You can head to the top of Lookout Hill to get a view from above, or you can walk through the Ravine to feel immersed in the shedding canopies. But don't miss out on a lakeside view!

