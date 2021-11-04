Cheers to a Cheaper Thanksgiving Meal This Year in New York City

Gabriel Garcia Marengo

Whatever you decide to do for Thanksgiving this year, remember that 2021 is almost over. If you prefer to let this holiday pass by without much fanfare, you can always jump back into the spirit in 2022.

When Americans think about Thanksgiving, they usually think about the food. Yes, we are supposed to gather together in a ritual of gratitude. But for many of us, we end up in family dynamics that leave us feeling anything but grateful.

That's why we put so much attention and effort into the food. Everyone likes to eat. Sometimes we disagree on what foods should make an appearance on the dining table. But for the most part, we are happy to stuff our faces with gravies and pies.

All that food can be expensive, though. It can be challenging to feel grateful when your wallet takes a big hit. So if you are planning to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, here are some tips for saving money.

Make It a Potluck

Are you one of those people (usually a mother) who prepares most of the dishes while the rest of the family lounges? You slave away in the kitchen while everyone else waits for the meal to appear on their plates? Maybe it's time for you to join forces with a neighbor or a friend, someone who will contribute to the meal plan, both with their time and other resources (like money).

Shop at Trader Joe's

With locations all over New York City, a trip to your nearest Trader Joe's is a definite way to save money on food, any time of the year. For Thanksgiving, TJ's sells a "fully cooked brined bone-in half turkey breast." The low-cost item is available in the refrigerated section. All you have to do is heat and serve, saving you time and money.

Go Meatless

The turkey is the most expensive item on a traditional Thanksgiving menu, so if you forgo serving this giant bird, you will automatically save a lot of money. And the meatless option doesn't have to be fake turkey, either. There are different field roasts available for purchase. Or you could make your own lentil loaf.

Dine Out Instead of Cooking

Plenty of restaurants in New York City serve a Thanksgiving meal, including ones that offer delivery and pickup. However, these options are usually not cheap. To save money by dining out, don't look for places serving a traditional menu. For example, several pizza places make a Thanksgiving pizza, and yes, you are allowed to eat pizza on Thanksgiving.