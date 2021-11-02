Where to Buy Thanksgiving Pies in New York City

pie sign Jon Tyson

No one cares if you bake a pie or buy a pie. The only thing that matters is whether the pie tastes good. Do the pies you bake taste good? I hope so!

But maybe you don't have time for baking. Maybe you don't want to spend hours acquiring ingredients, reading recipes, cracking eggs, and rolling out pastry dough. Or maybe you do!

Do you? Because if you don't, there are some fantastic pies out there, ready to be bought instead. Other people (professionals) spent those hours for you, and now, you get to enjoy the indulgent part: eat the pie, share the pie, say things like, "Ooooh, look at this beautiful pie."

Today, we are talking about Thanksgiving pies, in particular. Like apple pie, like pumpkin pie, like pecan pie. You could also think of them as seasonal pies, since they are made with seasonal ingredients, but calling them "Thanksgiving pies" sounds better. To call a pie a "Thanksgiving pie" gives the pie a greater purpose.

Pumpkin Nuage by Lady M

If you're one of those people who can't decide if they like pumpkin pie or pumpkin cheesecake more, you might want to check out this pie from Lady M. It's got a crushed graham cracker base, made with cream cheese, and spiced with cinnamon. If you have never tried their mille crepe cakes, they also sell a "Fall Favorites" with their most popular flavors.

Bourbon Pecan Pie by Dominique Ansel Bakery

The fancy people at Dominique Ansel have amped up a traditional pecan pie by adding bourbon for a richer, deeper flavor. Like most of the treats offered at this artisanal bakery, you can expect a decadent and unforgettable mouthful. They also sell an apple pie featuring caramelized Gala apples. Deliveries available, beginning this Thursday, November 4.

Salted Caramel Apple Pie by Four & Twenty Blackbirds

Local New York apples are picked for this classic pie that features both sweet and tart flavors. The signature spice bend and Angostura bitters offer a unique brightness, blended well with their homemade caramel sauce. Four & Twenty Blackbirds also makes a Bittersweet Chocolate Pecan pie and a Brown Butter Pumpkin pie.

Pumpkin Milk Bar Pie by Milk Bar

Another twist on a classic pumpkin pie, this one from Milk Bar promises the consistency of pecan pie with the "quintessential pumpkin flavor you can't resist this time of year." If you want to buck tradition completely, check out their Apple Cider Doughnut Truffles.