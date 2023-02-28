Simplifying Cholesterol, What Exactly is it?

Cholesterol plaque in the vessel. Photo by Bear Lake Memorial Hospital

Your body makes a substance called cholesterol that acts as a building block for certain vitamins, hormones, and cells. That means your body actually needs cholesterol to function. The trouble with cholesterol is that often people have too high of levels which can have a negative effect on health.

If there is too much cholesterol in the blood, it will start to build up on the inside of your vessels and narrow the space that your blood has to flow. Think of this like a four lane highway that has a lane blocked because of a car accident. Traffic can still move around the accident but it will be at a slower rate. Once the first responders arrive there are now two lanes shut down which slows traffic even more. Once the tow truck arrives, there are now three lanes blocked and traffic is bumper to bumper, barely moving.

The body is "fed" by oxygen and nutrients that flow around in the bloodstream. This means blood has to be allowed to flow everywhere to deliver those oxygen and nutrients. When the vessels gradually become blocked with cholesterol, the blood cannot flow as well and this can cause serious damage to the body. In fact, this is often the scenario that leads to heart attacks and strokes. Blockages or narrowing of the vessels in your body can cause serious symptoms such as chest pain during activity, pain in the legs while walking, erectile dysfunction in men, changes in vision. Unfortunately some of the effects of cholesterol may go unnoticed until it is too late to reverse such as silent heart disease, kidney disease, brain disease. This is why it is important to get your cholesterol levels checked with your doctor and live a healthy lifestyle to keep them under control.

The good news is that you have the power to control your cholesterol levels through diet and exercise. Increasing exercise with raise your good cholesterol (HDL) and eating a well balanced diet full of fruits, vegetables, beans, and fish will help lower your bad cholesterol (LDL).