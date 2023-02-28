The Nutrient You’re Probably Lacking

Photo by PharmEasy

There has been a long debate in the diet industry over what macronutrient should be reduced, which should be more, which should be less. Remember, macronutrients are carbohydrates, fat, protein.

I am sure you can think of a number of fad diets that have promoted tailoring these macronutrients and promised “by eating more or less of one of {insert macronutrient here} you will lose weight”. For example, the keto diet is very low carbs, high protein. The zone diet is another that comes to mind, which aims at balancing carbs and protein with very little fat. Of course, restricting your intake in any way will often result in a weight loss. This may feel good at first, because accomplishing your goal feels good… but what happens a few months down the road if you stop this fad diet? Often times the weight comes back. This means those fad diets that aim to reduce one or more micronutrients are often not sustainable.

Well then, what is the key to a successful, healthy, sustainable diet? The “F” word that I encourage you to talk abut more is FIBER.The focus has been all wrong, we need to put the spotlight on increasing fiber, rather than cutting or balancing macronutrients. Yes, fiber is technically classified as a carbohydrate, but is doesn’t absorb into the body like other carbs do. There are two types of dietary fiber, soluble and insoluble. The difference between the two is that soluble fiber dissolves in water and insoluble fiber does not break down in water. Your body needs a good balance of both forms. The average adult is consuming about 10-15 grams of fiber a day. The recommended dietary fiber intake daily is 25 grams for women and 35 grams for men.

By now you are probably asking yourself, “why do I need so much fiber, what does it even do?” There has been a lot of research to answer this very question. I have read through the medical studies, the nutrition research, and the data trends, so that I can present you with the highlights here. We can call this the ‘easily digestible version’ of all things fiber (yes, pun very much intended!)

The benefits of fiber include …

Reducing cholesterol numbers because foods high in fiber are low in cholesterol, so by eating theses foods you naturally cut back on other foods that would’ve raised your cholesterol. Fiber also helps the body to rid what cholesterol it already has in it. This is beneficial in reducing or reversing heart disease .

. High fiber foods are naturally high in vitamins and minerals for promoting body function. For example, vitamins that support hair growth, bone support, muscle function, and many more.

Alleviates constipation by attracting more water into the bowel to softening the actual stool. Insoluble fibers increase the amount of water and mucous in the bowel itself, which helps stool move along easier. Fiber also feeds the gut microbiome (good bacteria in the gut) that help break down foods we eat. Bowel regularity is beneficial for the GI system in preventing such issues as colorectal cancers, hemorrhoids, diverticulitis.

High fiber foods are lower on the glycemic index which means they do not cause blood sugar spikes. Yes this means they are better diet choices for people with diabetes or pre diabetes . There has even been research that shows people with type two diabetes can reverse their disease with plant based diets which are very high in dietary fiber.

. There has even been research that shows people with type two diabetes can reverse their disease with plant based diets which are very high in dietary fiber. A study of 90,000 women has found that on average a women with high dietary fiber intake has 25% less of a chance of getting breast cancer over her lifetime than a woman without high fiber intake. The study was conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics and followed adolescent women into their adulthood, simply correlating their eating patterns with their rates of breast cancer.

over her lifetime than a woman without high fiber intake. The study was conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics and followed adolescent women into their adulthood, simply correlating their eating patterns with their rates of breast cancer. Coupling soluble fibers with your food decreases fat absorption.

Longevity means living a long life. Sometimes easier said than done, but some research has shown diets high in fiber create longevity by reducing your risk of dying from heart disease, diabetes, certain cancers . Which, by the way, these disease account for the numbers 1, 2, and 6 for top killers of Americans age 45 and older. The bottom line is that nobody will get out alive, death is guaranteed in 100% of all humans, but it doesn’t have to come early or unnaturally. If our diet holds the key to something so powerful, why would we not take our fate into our own hands?

. Which, by the way, these disease account for the numbers 1, 2, and 6 for top killers of Americans age 45 and older. The bottom line is that nobody will get out alive, death is guaranteed in 100% of all humans, but it doesn’t have to come early or unnaturally. If our diet holds the key to something so powerful, why would we not take our fate into our own hands? The majority of the population is seeking weight loss these days because a good majority of the population is obese or overweight. The Centers for Disease Control has tracked data for many years regarding public health trends and they show that since 1990, the percent of the population that is overweight or obese has gone up nearly 20% (this statistic was as of 2018-which means this could be more by now!) Eating more fiber in the diet helps lose weight because the foods high in fiber give earlier satiety (medical term for “feeling full”). By feeling full sooner, naturally you stop eating sooner which means you eat less calories. Eating less calories in any fashion, will aid in weight loss. But wait… there’s more! The foods that make you feel fuller sooner are also much less calorie dense. This means even if you did not feel fuller sooner, you could still eat more of these foods to make up the same amount of calories you would’ve eaten with a different food.

these days because a good majority of the population is obese or overweight. The Centers for Disease Control has tracked data for many years regarding public health trends and they show that since 1990, the percent of the population that is overweight or obese has gone up nearly 20% (this statistic was as of 2018-which means this could be more by now!) Eating more fiber in the diet helps lose weight because the foods high in fiber give earlier satiety (medical term for “feeling full”). By feeling full sooner, naturally you stop eating sooner which means you eat less calories. Eating less calories in any fashion, will aid in weight loss. But wait… there’s more! The foods that make you feel fuller sooner are also much less calorie dense. This means even if you did not feel fuller sooner, you could still eat more of these foods to make up the same amount of calories you would’ve eaten with a different food. As an example, let’s compare an egg breakfast sandwich with cheese and meat (a common ‘go-to’ breakfast choice for Americans) to a container of strawberries (a food high in fiber and plant based). An egg sandwich has a total of 290 calories, 195 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 31% daily value of sodium (information taken directly from a popular fast-food restaurant website). A 16 ounce (1 pound) container of strawberries contains 145 calories, 0 mg cholesterol, 9 g fiber, and 0% daily value sodium. If you ate the same amount of calories in strawberries as you did with one egg sandwich you would need to eat 2 pounds of strawberries. First of all, you would be full before you could fit 2 pounds of strawberries into your stomach but for argue’s sake let’s compare the two options. 2 pounds of strawberries contains the same amount of calories as the egg sandwich, 290, still 0 mg cholesterol, 18 g fiber, and still 0% daily value of sodium. The benefits you would get from the strawberries is that you wouldn’t have a sharp rise and fall in blood sugar, you wouldn’t be consuming any cholesterol, you wouldn’t be consuming any sodium, you wouldn’t be consuming any fat, there are many vitamins and minerals in the strawberries that your body needs that are not present in the egg sandwich, the fiber makes you feel fuller faster and is better for your digestion. You could try to make the point that going through drive through for breakfast is easier and faster but eating healthy doesn’t have to be an inconvenience. When you go grocery shopping buy a few containers of strawberries, when you leave for work in the morning, bring the container of strawberries with you and eat them while you drive, it may actually cost you less time since you wont have to wait in the drive through line. This means zero prep time for a healthy breakfast choice.

With so many benefits of dietary fiber, why are we not consuming more of this powerful nutrient? I challenge you, without changing your diet, over the next week track the amount of dietary fiber you intake and see if you can meet the goal of at least 25 grams a day for women and at least 35 grams a day for men. If your diet falls short of this significantly important nutrient, double your intake of fruits, beans, and greens. This is a proven way to increase your fiber and enjoy the above list of benefits!

Fell free to leave comments about methods you use to increase your fiber!

References:

Bellini M, Tonarelli S, Barracca F, Rettura F, Pancetti A, Ceccarelli L, Ricchiuti A, Costa F, de Bortoli N, Marchi S, Rossi A. Chronic Constipation: Is a Nutritional Approach Reasonable?. Nutrients. 2021 Oct;13(10):3386.

Farvid MS, Eliassen AH, Cho E, Liao X, Chen WY, Willett WC. Dietary fiber intake in young adults and breast cancer risk. Pediatrics. 2016 Mar 1;137(3).

Fiber (2022) The Nutrition Source. Harvard School of Public Health. Available at: https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/carbohydrates/fiber/(Accessed: February 5, 2023).

National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System; Vital statistics of the United States, 1980. Volume II—Mortality, part A. 1985; public-use 2018 Mortality File; and Xu JQ, Murphy SL, Kochanek KD, Arias E. Deaths: Final data for 2019. National Vital Statistics Reports; vol 70 no 8. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2021. Available from: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/ nvsr70/nvsr70-08-508.pdf. See Sources and Definitions, National Vital Statistics System (NVSS).

UCSF Health (2022) Increasing fiber intake,ucsfhealth.org. UCSF Health. Available at: https://www.ucsfhealth.org/education/increasing-fiber-intake(Accessed: February 5, 2023).

Weickert MO, Pfeiffer AF. Impact of dietary fiber consumption on insulin resistance and the prevention of type 2 diabetes. The Journal of nutrition. 2018 Jan 1;148(1):7-12.