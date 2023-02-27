Alternatives to Mindless Eating

We have all been there... the ultimate boredum buster; mindless eating. While this habit may seem innocent at first, it can be the source of an additional 10-20 pounds a year if you eat 100-200 extra calories in a day. One pound consists of 3,500 calories and calculating an extra 100 calories a day equates to an extra 36,500 calories a year, divide this by 3,500 and you've got 10.4 pounds. Using the same math, an extra 200 calories a day is a total of 73,000 calories a year! At that rate, you're looking at an additional 20.8 pounds a year. As of 2011, the USDA concluded that an average of 25% of daily calories consumed were from snacking and generally consisted of alcohol, sugary beverages, sweets, fruits, deserts, and dairy products. By practicing more mindful eating habits, it could be possible to eliminate up to 25% of the daily calories you consume.
Of course, it may be easier said than done to reduce or eliminate mindless eating so I have compiled a list of activities to use to fill this void rather than stuffing it full of calories.
- Go for a walk
- Do 10 push ups every time you feel the urge for mindless eating
- Practice a new yoga move
- Start a daily journal
- Stretch your muscles out to improve flexibility
- Challenge yourself to see how many jumping jacks you can do in 60 seconds. Treat this activity like a game and try to beat your high score whenever you need a boredom buster
- Run up and down the stairs in your house or walk a lap around your house
- Ride a bike
- Do a wall squat until the urge to eat passes or you think of something else to do
- Listen to a podcast
- Buy a hula hoop and see how long you can do it for
- Learn something new
- Buy a crossword or sudoku book and do a puzzle
- Read a news article
- Solve a riddle
- Look up jokes online
- Clean the house
- Burn a candle
- Practice your golf swing
- Brew a cup of tea
- Catch up on your favorite TV show
- Consider starting a garden
- Take a picture of your pet and edit it to look like they are mindlessly eating
- Wash the sheets on your bed
- Research the blue zones (fascinating topic if you ask me!)
- Listen to a lecture on something you're interested in learning about
- Go "window shopping" on amazon and add things to your wishlist
- Start planning your holiday gift list
- Read a book
- Learn a new word in a different language
- Paint rocks and spread them around town with an email address to contact you to see if anyone picks up your art
- Go outside for some fresh air
- Get a haircut
- Call a relative you haven't spoken to in a while
- Draw a picture of something meaningful
- Take a nap
- Clean your closet and make a pile of things to donate
- Listen to your favorite song
- Look up videos on YouTube of the world's best singers or dancers
- Brush your teeth or use mouthwash
- Put lotion on
- Take a bath
- Make plans for your next vacation
- Use your free time to write a thank you note to someone in your life, or to a stranger!
- Play a board game
- Plan out your healthy meals for the next week
- Watch a movie
- Learn a new skill such as a new game, crochet or quilting
- Look at old pictures and reminisce
- Build a house made of playing cards
- Sing a song
- Do a puzzle
- Find a park in your area and go for a walk
- Improve the landscaping of your house
- Drink a glass of water
- Think of the next person you know who's birthday is coming and write them a letter or card
- Take your pet outside
- Create a blog about your favorite hobby
- Paint your nails
- Replace your shoes (It is amazing how many different methods to tie your shoes there are!)
- Try a new hairstyle
- Watch a comedian
- Meditate
- Read a bible verse
- Practice deep breathing techniques
- Buy a face steamer and use this to cleanse your skin
