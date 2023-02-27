Alternatives to Mindless Eating

Mindless Eating Photo by Briar's Wood Clinic

We have all been there... the ultimate boredum buster; mindless eating. While this habit may seem innocent at first, it can be the source of an additional 10-20 pounds a year if you eat 100-200 extra calories in a day. One pound consists of 3,500 calories and calculating an extra 100 calories a day equates to an extra 36,500 calories a year, divide this by 3,500 and you've got 10.4 pounds. Using the same math, an extra 200 calories a day is a total of 73,000 calories a year! At that rate, you're looking at an additional 20.8 pounds a year. As of 2011, the USDA concluded that an average of 25% of daily calories consumed were from snacking and generally consisted of alcohol, sugary beverages, sweets, fruits, deserts, and dairy products. By practicing more mindful eating habits, it could be possible to eliminate up to 25% of the daily calories you consume.

Of course, it may be easier said than done to reduce or eliminate mindless eating so I have compiled a list of activities to use to fill this void rather than stuffing it full of calories.

Go for a walk

Do 10 push ups every time you feel the urge for mindless eating

Practice a new yoga move

Start a daily journal

Stretch your muscles out to improve flexibility

Challenge yourself to see how many jumping jacks you can do in 60 seconds. Treat this activity like a game and try to beat your high score whenever you need a boredom buster

Run up and down the stairs in your house or walk a lap around your house

Ride a bike

Do a wall squat until the urge to eat passes or you think of something else to do

Listen to a podcast

Buy a hula hoop and see how long you can do it for

Learn something new

Buy a crossword or sudoku book and do a puzzle

Read a news article

Solve a riddle

Look up jokes online

Clean the house

Burn a candle

Practice your golf swing

Brew a cup of tea

Catch up on your favorite TV show

Consider starting a garden

Take a picture of your pet and edit it to look like they are mindlessly eating

Wash the sheets on your bed

Research the blue zones (fascinating topic if you ask me!)

Listen to a lecture on something you're interested in learning about

Go "window shopping" on amazon and add things to your wishlist

Start planning your holiday gift list

Read a book

Learn a new word in a different language

Paint rocks and spread them around town with an email address to contact you to see if anyone picks up your art

Go outside for some fresh air

Get a haircut

Call a relative you haven't spoken to in a while

Draw a picture of something meaningful

Take a nap

Clean your closet and make a pile of things to donate

Listen to your favorite song

Look up videos on YouTube of the world's best singers or dancers

Brush your teeth or use mouthwash

Put lotion on

Take a bath

Make plans for your next vacation

Use your free time to write a thank you note to someone in your life, or to a stranger!

Play a board game

Plan out your healthy meals for the next week

Watch a movie

Learn a new skill such as a new game, crochet or quilting

Look at old pictures and reminisce

Build a house made of playing cards

Sing a song

Do a puzzle

Find a park in your area and go for a walk

Improve the landscaping of your house

Drink a glass of water

Think of the next person you know who's birthday is coming and write them a letter or card

Take your pet outside

Create a blog about your favorite hobby

Paint your nails

Replace your shoes (It is amazing how many different methods to tie your shoes there are!)

Try a new hairstyle

Watch a comedian

Meditate

Read a bible verse

Practice deep breathing techniques

Buy a face steamer and use this to cleanse your skin

References:

Snacking Patterns of US Adults (2011) USDA.gov. US Dept of Agriculture. Available at: https://www.ars.usda.gov/ARSUserFiles/80400530/pdf/DBrief/4_adult_snacking_0708.pdf (Accessed: February 26, 2023).