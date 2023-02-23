Activist Receives Death Threats For Covering Human Trafficking Story

NotYourBonnie

Do you know what kind of story doesn’t usually result in death threats?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EETiI_0kvQxq3n00
Photo byphoto courtesy of writer

The threats started almost immediately, but they were veiled.

I’ve never been in a situation like this before, but here we are. In speaking publicly about a case of Human Trafficking, I’ve become the recipient of daily death threats.

Someone suggested recently that this is “part of the job” and something I’ve obviously experienced before. Well, no. Not really. I have clapped back a few times at bad behavior. Last year I wrote a tongue-in-cheek piece because a man announced his departure when he unfollowed me because a personal essay I wrote was too “self-indulgent.”

A few people out there might not appreciate my boundaries, sarcasm, or occasional snark. But no, I have never had anyone threaten me for my work as a writer and activist.

More often than not I write pieces that call out some type of abuse, and fortunately, that has never created a safety breach. But somehow, the minute you say the word “trafficking” things seem to change.

To be honest, I don’t think there is a damn thing that should be controversial about what I’m doing right now. And yet, the death threats have been constant, even extending to scary in-person experiences.

First, there were warnings — “You know what happens to people who talk about this.” That was late August to early September.

In October, things got dicier. Two different grown men with direct connections to the case made videos on Likee and TikTok with some references to violence. One warned anyone who thinks they are a detective to back off and leave the subject alone.

The first doxing happened in late October. When this is done with the intention of scaring or threatening someone, it is completely illegal. Many do not realize this and rely on victim-blaming statements like “this is just something that happens online- if you want to be safe, you should stay off the internet.”

Along with the first doxing came a smear campaign — there have been at least ten or more- some of them including dozens of videos designed to shut me up.

On New Year's Eve, someone came right up to my apartment door with a pizza I did not order. A pizza that no local pizza place will admit was sent to my apartment building in spite of the fact that the man at the door was dressed like a pizza guy and had a description that let me know that he was indeed at the correct place.

No, I did not eat or take the pizza. After telling him half a dozen times (through my closed door) I did not order it, he finally left, pizza in tow.

At the first of the year, the “fake Bonnies” showed up. In the last 7 weeks, more than 100 separate profiles have been in my live stream, spewing hate and doxing private information until they’re blocked. Normally, they’re blocked immediately, but occasionally the moderators (at my discretion) allow them to speak to see what will happen.

Last night a fake Bonnie came in and went off with threats for 45 minutes in front of more than 650 witnesses — hundreds of whom are regulars. The new viewers were shocked and confused. This is just a thing that happens here? What the actual fuck?

If you’re not a TikTok-acquainted person, please know this is not a typical thing on the app by any means, and yet, here we are.

Last night’s fake Bonnie mentioned the pizza story and warned me to be careful because I might receive a poisoned pizza. They mentioned that anything I ordered from door dash might be infiltrated.

When I got off of the live, I had a comment on one of my videos from one of the fake Bonnies, insulting me. That’s also becoming the norm.

To be honest, it’s kind of a weird existence to receive hundreds of threats. I am relieved to say that at least my local law enforcement has opened a case and assigned a detective. That said, what’s pretty strange is the overall public response.

While people who have watched this happen in real time are generally supportive and thousands of followers believe in and support the crusade I’ve been on, some don’t.

Just as many who support me — and possibly exponentially more, fiercely believe nothing is happening.

“What if you’re wrong” is an occasional question that I always have a hard time answering. Not because I don’t have an answer, but because it’s strange to have to explain to a group of adults that when you have proof of something, you don’t worry about whether you’re wrong.

But the big question I wish onlookers would ask themselves is, why would someone receive this level of threats and a dozen smear campaigns if they were talking about NOTHING?

Meanwhile, I’m here. Crusading.

Why did I take this on in the first place? First of all, I had no idea the danger and trauma that awaited me for talking about this. Second, because no one else had already done it and it needed to be done.

Why am I still here in spite of the insanity of receiving constant threats? Because if I walk away from this, so will almost everyone else. And also because, if I’m being fully honest, I don’t think it would be safe to walk away.

Showing up is my insurance. If I don’t show up, what stops these people from coming to get me? Every night on my live I talk about this case and I include that I go live every single solitary night for my safety as well.

I’m getting oddly used to the sentiment and so is everyone else — If I have not been heard from by the normal live time tomorrow, it’s because something has happened to me, and you know exactly who to look at.

I also try to remember to remind everyone that I am in good mental health and I have no intention of ever harming myself.

It’s surreal. It’s heartbreaking. And in case you think I have misunderstood the world — I understand this is not my “responsibility”

But someone has to be here. So I am.

Tonight someone sent me a nasty message — one I get occasionally. She said it was terrible that I was taking attention away from the other cases I should be helping.

That’s always one I have to count to ten about to avoid responding with a slew of expletives. I’m not making money doing this — in fact, I have abandoned most of my income in a weird show of selflessness that is quite honestly, completely unlike me.

But I believe in what I’m doing. I believe it’s all going to work out. I don’t believe there is another way- and it’s hard to invest in this for several hours a day and then go spend 8–10 hours doing my freelance work. So I do what I can, and then I show up again the next day.

I am here until law enforcement steps in the way I expected them to back in July when I made my first report on this story. What’s taking so long? I wish I knew.

If you, dear reader, are out on a mission, I wish you peace, patience, and pizza — but only pizza that you order because receiving pizza from strangers is not as appealing as it might sound.

