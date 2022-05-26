Josh Duggar Receives 12 Year Sentence. Forensics Expert Claimed He Had "Most Offensive" Child Pornography He'd Ever Seen

100 New Jersey High School Graduates From The Same School Have All Come Down With The Same Rare Brain Cancer

US Air Force from USA, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. More than 100 Colonia High School alumni are looking for answers about what made them all come down with the same illness. The New Jersey High School is under scrutiny as it has been realized that an unprecedented amount of graduates have all come down with rare forms of brain tumors and cancer.