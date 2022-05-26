Josh Duggar Receives 12 Year Sentence. Forensics Expert Claimed He Had "Most Offensive" Child Pornography He'd Ever Seen

NotYourBonnie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lts5W_0fkR3EJf00
Josh Duggar Mugshot, 2021Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
He was introduced to the world as the eldest son of the Duggar family on TLC's 17 Kids and Counting back in 2008, but Josh Duggar has made several resurgences in the news over the last decade. By the end of their reality TV career, the Duggar family had 19 children-- but in spite of having so many siblings, Josh has consistently been the one in the spotlight.
He first captured individual attention when he was exposed for sexually abusing at least four of his sisters as well as a family friend. He was discussed again when his name made an appearance as part of the Ashley Madison breach, bringing attention to his extramarital relationships. The Duggar family has continually tried to handle Josh's issues privately, but after years of successfully dodging any real repercussions, things have finally come to a head.
Today, Josh Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for child pornography.
While he knew he would do time, Duggar fought for leniency, which would have looked more like five years.
The defense brought up the fact that many other past child pornography convictions have led to lenient sentencing for those who were allegedly in possession of much worse material.
But was that the right argument in this particular case? One forensics expert working on the case asserted that the images found were some of the "most offensive images ever seen in his career." Among the hundreds of photos, there were files that showed 7-8 year old children being penetrated, as well as images of an infant being sexually violated.
In addition to the work done by the defense team, both Michelle Duggar (Josh's mother), and his wife, Anna wrote letters to the judge offering themselves up as character witnesses. They spoke to what a good person and father he is.
But in the prosecution's back pocket had been Josh's past, which the judge allowed to be brought up within this case. It has been mentioned that many of the victims in the files found on Duggar's computer were of similar ages to his sisters when he allegedly molested them.
A source told InTouch that at least two of Josh's seven children have been told that he "did a bad thing" but given the fact that he still maintains his innocence, it's hard to say what the children might know or believe. And same goes for his large family, who have mostly stayed quiet in regards to this case.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Breaking News# Child Pornography# 19 Kids and Counting# duggar family# duggar trial

Comments / 0

Published by

Writer, Performer, Activist. Founder of That's What She Didn't Say: Creating Healthy Conversations About Challenging Topics.

Los Angeles, CA
802 followers

More from NotYourBonnie

Warsaw, IN

Pastor Confesses Adultery In Front Of His Church, Gets Interrupted By His Sexual Assault Victim (Video)

Pastor John Lowe of New Life Christian Church in Warsaw, Indiana recently came before his congregation to make a difficult and humble confession. He had committed the sin of adultery and though it took place “nearly 20 years ago” he still needed to come clean.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Man Set Himself On Fire In Front Of The US Supreme Court To Raise Awareness About Climate Change

He had allegedly been planning this act of protest for at least a year. US Supreme Court BuildingJarek Tuszyński / CC-BY-SA-3.0 & GDFL, CC BY-SA 3.0. Wiki Commons. Wynn Bruce was a 50-year-old climate change activist and a Buddhist. And this past Earth Day, April 22, 2022, he set himself on fire in front of the US Supreme Court. Though he was airlifted and taken for treatment, Bruce died the following day.

Read full story
26 comments

Hackers Stole Woman's $26,000 Life Savings. Two Months Later, Citibank Still Won't Honor Responsibility To Refund It

Mike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA, CC BY 2.0 via WikiCommons. It's the kind of nightmare most will only read about, but for Jacqueline Berman of NY, it's actually happening. Over a month ago, her phone was hacked. While she handled the issue with T.Mobile quickly, her bank info ended up being compromised and a hacker was able to get into her Citibank account to assign a new payee.

Read full story
531 comments
Los Angeles, CA

OPINION: Was Mike Tyson's Plane Fight a Set-Up?

Because it sure looked like one... Heavyweight Boxing Champ turned Cannabis Entrepreneur, Mike Tyson is in hot water over an altercation with a drunk “fan” who seems to have taken things too far!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Man Made 18 Attempts To Get CPS To Intervene Before His Three Kids Were Drowned By Their Mother

Cbl62 (talk) at en.wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Amidst a bitter custody battle, Eric Denton did not feel safe with his three young children being left in the care of their mother, Liliana Carrillo. But when he sought intervention from the police and child services, he came up short.

Read full story
57 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Philosophy Professor Accused of Misgendering a Student is Awarded $400,000 in Damages

But Shawnee State University Continues To Stand By Their Ideals. "Tolerance is a two way street," said Nick Meriwether of Ohio who was accused of willfully misgendering a trans student in his class. The Shawnee State University professor found himself in hot water back in 2018 when a trans student reportedly asked him to use her preferred pronouns and he refused.

Read full story
2 comments
Rome, GA

Georgia Man Arrested For Freezing His Grandmother Alive

Suspect had a previous bench warrant out for his arrest after being charged with hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Creative Commons. Robert Keith Tincher III of Rome, Georgia is currently behind bars in Floyd County. The 29-year-old is being held on several charges, with the most notable being his connection to the death of his grandmother, 82-year-old Doris Cumming.

Read full story
21 comments

Shanghai Residents Left Starving Due To Extreme Zero-Covid Policy

Inconsistent Food Rations Have Left Many Shanghai Citizens Starving. 中国新闻网, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. In an effort to bring Covid cases down to zero and eradicate the virus, Shanghai residents (and those in neighboring cities) have been subjected to stringent lockdown policies and procedures. But how is this currently panning out for them?

Read full story
19 comments

100 New Jersey High School Graduates From The Same School Have All Come Down With The Same Rare Brain Cancer

US Air Force from USA, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. More than 100 Colonia High School alumni are looking for answers about what made them all come down with the same illness. The New Jersey High School is under scrutiny as it has been realized that an unprecedented amount of graduates have all come down with rare forms of brain tumors and cancer.

Read full story

South Carolina Just Had Two Mass Shootings In 24 Hours

There have already been 30 Mass Shootings in the US this April. Mike Kalasnik from Charlotte, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, WikiCommons. Visitors to South Carolina's Columbiana Centre Mall found themselves in a state of panic this past Saturday as a mass shooting occurred inside the shopping center ; at least 14 were injured. The following morning, another mass shooting occurred at at rural South Carolina bar, injuring nine more victims.

Read full story
3 comments

Elon Musk Is Trying To Buy Twitter And Make It Even Safer For Free Speech. But Does That Mean He Will Un-Ban Trump?

Steve Jurvetson, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Elon Musk, richest man in the world, is continuing on with his real life game of Monopoly. And how much further can this go? No one really knows. But on this latest turn, Musk has landed on Twitter and decided he's going to buy it!

Read full story

Opinion: Supervise Your Kids Online Or Stop Complaining About What They're Finding

Welcome to the internet — please supervise your children. To catch you up, someone created a very disturbing character called “Huggy Wuggy.” I’ve seen a photo, but I refuse to watch this character and his rows of razor sharp teeth. This is some scary-ass shit, kids. Potentially traumatizing, even for adults.

Read full story

Opinion: Why No One Noticed That Time Jim Carrey Assaulted Alicia Silverstone At An Award Show

I don’t know who needs to hear this — but kissing someone againt their will is assault. Tell your friends. Tell your sons. Tell the award show producers. I nodded in shared disgust last week seeing that Jim Carrey spoke out about Will Smith’s slap. I agreed it was a problematic moment in history. Good for you, Jim Carrey, I thought.

Read full story
Union County, NJ

Man Runs Over A Woman With His Car For Taking Photos Of Their Fender Bender

Is it time to talk about mental health yet? Road rage happens every day, but for some reason it's easy for people to write it off as a part of life. But is a bit of road rage normal and just a small hassle, or is it a red flag?

Read full story
71 comments

Jack Wright and Sienna Mae Sexual Assault Legal Battle Needs to Trade Social Media for Courtroom

But since we’re here, let’s discuss the fact that an “undefined relationship” is not an excuse for failing to define consent. (Sienna Mae Gomez, LisaJohnson7, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy