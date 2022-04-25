Washington, DC

Climate Change Activist Set Himself On Fire In Front Of The US Supreme Court

NotYourBonnie

He had allegedly been planning this act of protest for at least a year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVBNK_0fJ79nOA00
US Supreme Court BuildingJarek Tuszyński / CC-BY-SA-3.0 & GDFL, CC BY-SA 3.0. Wiki Commons

Wynn Bruce was a 50-year-old climate change activist and a Buddhist. And this past Earth Day, April 22, 2022, he set himself on fire in front of the US Supreme Court. Though he was airlifted and taken for treatment, Bruce died the following day.

According to a friend, Bruce's choice to self-immolate was a “deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to climate crisis…" He had allegedly been planning the event for at least a year.

Bruce even made a Facebook post online last year that said 04/22/22 with a fire emoji.

Still, it is unclear if anyone knew what he was planning.

There are only a few known instances of people in the United States setting themselves on fire as a means of creating attention around a topic. One documented case was in 2019 when a man set himself on fire outside the White House- he died, as is often the case. This is something that has come up a handful of times in the last decade, but rarely captures more than a moment of press attention.

While a trip into history will tell us a bit more about acts of self-sacrifice through hunger strikes and protests, self-immolation, or setting oneself on fire as a means of protest, is not something that most Americans have a working knowledge of.

Friends of Wynn Bruce have stated that they did not know what he was planning, and some have expressed heartbreak at his death. But in addition to sorrow, he is being heralded (by some) as a person who carried out a brave act of protest.

The Denver Post called Wynn’s actions an apparent act of protest and those words are significant — especially the word apparent. While the idea of this act being a protest was immediately spread, little is known or published on why he did this and what he believed it would accomplish in regards to his passion for educating people about climate change.

Thich Nhat Hanh, a noteworthy monk who passed away earlier this year, wrote a letter to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr in 1965 with the following words on the subject of self-immolation.

“The press spoke then of suicide, but in the essence, it is not. It is not even a protest. To burn oneself by fire is to prove that what one is saying is of the utmost importance. There is nothing more painful than burning oneself. To say something while experiencing this kind of pain is to say it with utmost courage, frankness, determination and sincerity.”

Thankfully, self-immolation has never become a common practice in the US, but in other countries it's much more prominent. In China there have been at least 85 deaths from this type of self-sacrifice over the last four years.

Some past activists who have died after setting themselves on fire have sent out some sort of explanation to the press offering insight. That was the case for David Buckel who passed away after self-immolating back in 2018.

What that in mind perhaps more will come to light on this case as it continues to be investigated. Meanwhile, no manifesto or explanation has been found.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# climate change# protest# government# environment# suicide

Comments / 1

Published by

Writer, Performer, Activist. Founder of That's What She Didn't Say: Creating Healthy Conversations About Challenging Topics.

Los Angeles, CA
240 followers

More from NotYourBonnie

Los Angeles, CA

OPINION: Was Mike Tyson's Plane Fight a Set-Up?

Because it sure looked like one... Heavyweight Boxing Champ turned Cannabis Entrepreneur, Mike Tyson is in hot water over an altercation with a drunk “fan” who seems to have taken things too far!

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Man Made 18 Attempts To Get CPS To Intervene Before His Three Kids Were Drowned By Their Mother

Cbl62 (talk) at en.wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Amidst a bitter custody battle, Eric Denton did not feel safe with his three young children being left in the care of their mother, Liliana Carrillo. But when he sought intervention from the police and child services, he came up short.

Read full story
57 comments
Ohio State

Ohio Philosophy Professor Accused of Misgendering a Student is Awarded $400,000 in Damages

But Shawnee State University Continues To Stand By Their Ideals. "Tolerance is a two way street," said Nick Meriwether of Ohio who was accused of willfully misgendering a trans student in his class. The Shawnee State University professor found himself in hot water back in 2018 when a trans student reportedly asked him to use her preferred pronouns and he refused.

Read full story
2 comments
Rome, GA

Georgia Man Arrested For Freezing His Grandmother Alive

Suspect had a previous bench warrant out for his arrest after being charged with hiring a hitman to kill his wife. Ajay Kumar Chaurasiya, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Creative Commons. Robert Keith Tincher III of Rome, Georgia is currently behind bars in Floyd County. The 29-year-old is being held on several charges, with the most notable being his connection to the death of his grandmother, 82-year-old Doris Cumming.

Read full story
20 comments

Shanghai Residents Left Starving Due To Extreme Zero-Covid Policy

Inconsistent Food Rations Have Left Many Shanghai Citizens Starving. 中国新闻网, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. In an effort to bring Covid cases down to zero and eradicate the virus, Shanghai residents (and those in neighboring cities) have been subjected to stringent lockdown policies and procedures. But how is this currently panning out for them?

Read full story
19 comments

100 New Jersey High School Graduates From The Same School Have All Come Down With The Same Rare Brain Cancer

US Air Force from USA, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. More than 100 Colonia High School alumni are looking for answers about what made them all come down with the same illness. The New Jersey High School is under scrutiny as it has been realized that an unprecedented amount of graduates have all come down with rare forms of brain tumors and cancer.

Read full story

South Carolina Just Had Two Mass Shootings In 24 Hours

There have already been 30 Mass Shootings in the US this April. Mike Kalasnik from Charlotte, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0, WikiCommons. Visitors to South Carolina's Columbiana Centre Mall found themselves in a state of panic this past Saturday as a mass shooting occurred inside the shopping center ; at least 14 were injured. The following morning, another mass shooting occurred at at rural South Carolina bar, injuring nine more victims.

Read full story
3 comments

Elon Musk Is Trying To Buy Twitter And Make It Even Safer For Free Speech. But Does That Mean He Will Un-Ban Trump?

Steve Jurvetson, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Elon Musk, richest man in the world, is continuing on with his real life game of Monopoly. And how much further can this go? No one really knows. But on this latest turn, Musk has landed on Twitter and decided he's going to buy it!

Read full story

New Jersey Man Runs Over A Woman With His Car For Taking Photos Of Their Fender Bender

Tesla Model S, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Is it time to talk about mental health yet? Road rage happens every day, but for some reason it's easy for people to write it off as a part of life. But is a bit of road rage normal and just a small hassle, or is it a red flag?

Read full story
71 comments

Opinion: Supervise Your Kids Online Or Stop Complaining About What They're Finding

Welcome to the internet — please supervise your children. To catch you up, someone created a very disturbing character called “Huggy Wuggy.” I’ve seen a photo, but I refuse to watch this character and his rows of razor sharp teeth. This is some scary-ass shit, kids. Potentially traumatizing, even for adults.

Read full story

Opinion: Why No One Noticed That Time Jim Carrey Assaulted Alicia Silverstone At An Award Show

I don’t know who needs to hear this — but kissing someone againt their will is assault. Tell your friends. Tell your sons. Tell the award show producers. I nodded in shared disgust last week seeing that Jim Carrey spoke out about Will Smith’s slap. I agreed it was a problematic moment in history. Good for you, Jim Carrey, I thought.

Read full story

Jack Wright and Sienna Mae Sexual Assault Legal Battle Needs to Trade Social Media for Courtroom

But since we’re here, let’s discuss the fact that an “undefined relationship” is not an excuse for failing to define consent. (Sienna Mae Gomez, LisaJohnson7, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy