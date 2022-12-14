Respect for Marriage Act: What it really says.

Not Psyduckc

The Respect for Marriage Act, at first glance, looks like just another democrat bill being passed to earn voter points after midterms have already passed, and particularly an attack on Christian rights to not hand out marriage licenses to LGBTQ members, but that's not quite true.

The Claims

Obviously, most of the defenses against the bill is that it's unnecessary as its already legal, it's unnatural, it's unconstitutional, and oddly that it restricts freedoms. Another odd claim that's been said is that it's being shoved down peoples throats.

What it actually says

In § 1738C of the bill, the bill immediately gets to the point. It very clearly states that no states nor the federal government may deny the union between anybody, not even those they don't like. The bill also states that states don't have to hand out marriage licenses, but they must respect all marriage regardless. The bill also states that no religious freedoms are affected by the bill. Furthermore, it's not unconstitutional, although many say it is because of what the tenth amendment says. I am also inclined to state that it is not being shoved down anybody's throat, as that is not how laws work.

Conclusion

From the previous paragraph, we can deduce that the bill does not, in fact, appear unconstitutional, forceful, or a vote gatherer, as midterm elections have ended. It is also not an attack or suppression of yours or anyone's rights. If you find this article biased, you may complain so in the comments. I'll respond. Eventually.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0hmI_0jhfIg2i00
Photo byCleveland 19

