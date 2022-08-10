7 Best Breweries in Minocqua, WI

Taste your senses today at some of the best Breweries in Minocqua and the Northwoods!

Some things got better today… Within this article, you will discover some of the best breweries & distilleries that you can visit to quench your thirst in Minocqua, Wisconsin.

It’s what your right arm is for, so keep reading!

#1: District 1 Brewing Company

Whether you pass through Stevens Point to travel deep into the Northwoods of Wisconsin or are out and about with family, District 1 is a great place to enjoy a cold beer and relax with friends and family!

This place is great! Carry in food is welcome, so my boyfriend and I brought in sushi and had some beers! They have board games, ping pong, and bean bag toss. Great place to come and just hang out. Try any of their beers with the blueberries! Update: food trucks are a fantastic addition to D1. Check their Facebook page for updates on what may be in the lot that day.

– Maya Hill

The District Brewing company is not your ordinary brewery. This brewery offers several old fashioned favorite games to play, such as pinball, Pac-man, foosball, and so much more! District has over 20 beers on tap, along with seltzers. District also offers various food truck services to stop your hunger while enjoying a cold beer.

Location: 200 Division St N, Stevens Point, WI 54481

Phone: (715) 544-6707

Website: http://www.district1brewing.com

#2: Rocky Reef Brewing Company

Rocky Reef is an all-time classic in Woodriff, Wisconsin. There is no secret as to why Rocky Reef has 5-star reviews.

Rocky Reef is known for their stellar customer service and a wide variety of beers on tap that switch up weekly!

We really enjoy Rocky Reef Brewery. It has become a regular meeting place for our family when we are all in the Northwoods. We especially like that we can bring our own food, children, and even our dogs. So happy to have this place in the Northwoods.

-Amber D

Location: 1101 1st Ave, Woodruff, WI 54568

Phone: (715) 439-4055

Website: https://www.rockyreefbrewing.com

#3: Minocqua Brewing Company

Minocqua Brewing company is a must-see Brewery. If you have ever been to the Northwoods of Wisconsin, you won’t miss this place. Rain, shine, or snow, Minocqua Brewing company, offers several different choices of beers that will adhere to one’s taste. Whether visiting to have your Friday fish fry or coming in for their weekly beer tastings, Minocqua Brewing is always happy and ecstatic to see customers come in.

Minocqua Brewing Company also offers beautiful outside patio seating, a fantastic view of the lake, and an inviting setting to hang out with family and friends.

Love stopping into this establishment when we’re visiting the area with friends. It’s nice that you’re able to enjoy a great locally brewed beer in a place as beautiful as Minocqua.

-Scott S

#4: Tribute Brewing Co.

Like all places in Minocqua and the surrounding area, Tribute Brewing Co. is a tasteful place to relax when you pay your next visit to Eagle River. Although the outside may look bland, the beer certainly does not match the look of the place. Tribute Brewing Co. offers a wide selection of beers.

When stepping inside, you are greeted with smiling faces and outstanding decor. I can guarantee you that Tribute Brewing will have a beer you had never thought could be a beer! For example, the Jalapeno beer is an excellent choice if you like something more exotic.

Always a great stop when headed to Eagle River. Beers are well done, with amiable staff. The outdoor patio is a nice feature….with a nice food truck onsite.

– Andy W

Location: 1106 N Bluebird Rd, Eagle River, WI 54521

Phone: (715) 480-2337

Website: https://tributebrewing.com

#5: Rhinelander Brewing Company

Right in the middle of Rhinelander, you will find the Rhinelander Brewing Company. This brewery offers a great selection of beers on tap; if that is not enough, they offer several great choices of canned beer!

The outside is bright and inviting. Immediately when walking in, you are greeted with great hospitality and an uplifting environment. Not only does this brewery offer beer, but live entertainment such as comedians, musicians, and raffles!

Don’t miss out on this unique spot; stop in for a cold one!

This place is awesome! The customer service was great, and the girl working was very informative about the new beers and the ones that started it all. My husband and I were staying in Hazelhurst, WI, for our one year wedding anniversary and decided to go to a few breweries and distilleries. This was our favorite of them all!

– Carie H

Location: 43 S Brown St, Rhinelander, WI 54501

Phone: (715) 550-2337

Website: https://www.rhinelanderbrewery.com

#6: Northern Waters Distillery

If you’re looking for that old cabin ambiance, look no further, Northern Waters Distillery is here! This distillery is run by a family that goes back generations. This brewing has something unique to it that most distillers do not. The family-owned distillery ensures that its distillery is being run in the most traditional way possible.

What does that mean, you may ask? Well, each batch, and barrel brewed at this distillery, is made with love, care, and time to ensure you are getting the best taste out of their product. Northern waters offer several flavors of moonshine, whisky, bourbon, and other cocktails!

Northern Waters has an old rustic look on both inside and out. It truly feels like you’re in a cabin in the Northwoods. They are open to booking private events, and there is no need to worry on those chilly nights up in the woods; while enjoying that nice glass of whisky, you can relax by their fire pit.

I cannot say enough good things about this place. This was my family’s first time at Northern Waters Distillery, and we’ll definitely be back. The atmosphere was the perfect mixture between a north woods bar and a distillery. Everyone working was extremely kind and helpful whenever we interacted with someone on the crew. We ordered a flight with a mixture of their bourbon, a few different infused vodkas, and the maple moonshine! Everything was so unique but also very good.

– Alex C

Location: 8136 US Highway 51 S Minocqua, WI 54548

Phone: (715) 358-0172

Website: http://www.northernwatersdisti…

#7: Saint Germain Brewing Company

After a long day of relaxing on the lake or snowmobiling, no matter what season it may be, Saint Germain Brewing Company is an excellent way to end the day. Surrounded by the beautiful woods of Wisconsin sits the Saint Germain Brewing company.

Offers a decent amount of beer options to taste, and who could forget about Wisconsin cheese curds!

Saint Germain Brewing Company has a warm welcome before entering the building. They may be short-staffed, but the people who work there really put their hearts into making it an excellent experience for all.

Great local brewery. Working hard to expand. Nice facility and great pizza and appetizers!!

-Ellen W

Location: 8000 Hwy 70E, St Germain, WI 54558

Phone: (715) 337-0438

Website: https://www.saintgermainbrewingcompany.com

The Verdict: Let’s Get Drinking!

Hopefully, soon, you will find yourself passing through the great Northwoods of Minocqua, Wisconsin.

Whether you haven’t been to Wisconsin before or frequently visit, it’s no secret that the people who live up north have warm hearts and stand by their incredible hospitality. Everybody has their own acquired taste, good these seven breweries and distilleries can fill them.

If you get hungry for something greasy while drinking beer, head over and check out the best pizza in Minocqua.

Go out and explore these thirst-quenching Minocqua breweries and let us know what you think.

Happy Drinking