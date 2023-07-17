Seattle, WA

High-Speed Crash Sends Car into Alki Beach, Leaves Woman Critically Injured

In the neighborhood of Alki Beach, Seattle, a two-car collision led to a woman ending up in critical condition. The collision, speculated to be caused by one male driver's excess speed, sent the woman's vehicle careening into the waters of Alki Avenue Southwest. Quick responders on the scene, which included local residents, performed a dramatic rescue operation, managing to pull the woman out after shattering the car's window with a hammer.

After the female victim was pulled to safety on dry land, immediate life-saving measures were performed by the community members present until medical help arrived. She, along with the man who was involved in the accident, were processed by the Seattle Fire Department before being transported to Harborview Medical Center.

While the woman sustained life-threatening injuries, the male driver's injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. Investigations into the accident by Traffic Collision Investigation Squad detectives continue, with any useful information requested to be reported to the office.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video or the references below for verification and additional information. Learn more.

[1] Person in critical condition after an accident sent their car into the water near Alki Beach

[2] Vehicle ends up in water at Alki Beach after crash, 1 in critical condition

[3] Vehicle Collision Causes Emergency Water Rescue

