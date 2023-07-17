Auburn Family Distressed by Juvenile Vandalism and Theft, Legal Investigation Underway

video by @KING5Seattle

A family in Auburn returned from a trip to a shocking scene of destruction at their home, a confirmed act of massive vandalism by local children aged between nine to 12 years.

In an emotionally distressing scenario, their residence was not only trashed but also valuable items including an Xbox and a safely stored firearm were stolen.

This serious juvenile act triggered a police investigation. The young suspects have yet to be questioned due to legal requirements mandating a lawyer be present during interviews with minors.

In the aftermath, the family is grappling with distress and contemplating a change in residence, no longer feeling safe in their vandalized home.

