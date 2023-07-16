Community Invited to Mural Painting Event at Seattle's Museum of Flight

video by @KING5Seattle

Seattle's Museum of Flight is inviting the community to partake in a unique opportunity to help paint an 18 by 125-foot mural, designed by Esmeralda Vasquez. The mural is to be placed on the side of the Archives building and will noticeably transform the museum's aesthetic appeal and create a vibrant, interactive space.

Inspired by Vasquez's childhood love of flight, the mural will feature motifs including butterflies, kites, and paper airplanes, signifying freedom and transformation. The mural painting is set to take place on Saturday, July 22, at the museum’s West Campus, and those interested can register online or on the event day.

The day promises to be full of fun and energy, including live DJ music and tasty food truck offerings. Attendees will receive complimentary museum admission and are going to be a part of creating an interactive, educational space.

