Eighth Generation Expands Footprints: Enhances Authentic Native American Art Recognition

Prominent Seattle-based store, Eighth Generation, celebrated its significant move from the Pike Place Market to a larger premises just across the street at 1406 First Avenue, noted for its substantial collection of authentic Native American products. The relocation was celebrated with a grand event marked by traditional native songs performed by local artists and an inaugural ribbon-cutting ceremony headed by notable personalities.

Colleen Echohawk, CEO of Eighth Generation, and Robert de los Angeles, Chairman of the Snoqualmie Tribe, jointly led the event. Eighth Generation's increased visibility and footprint aim to bolster the business's engagement with tourists, offering a broader range of Native American art designed and manufactured in collaboration with native artists from various tribes around the nation.

Eighth Generation, committed to deepening the understanding of Native American art, guarantees that every customer's purchase is accompanied by necessary information about the artist, tribal affiliation, and product insight. This business approach fosters a culture of conscious buying, allowing patrons to engage more deeply with purchases and their wider implications.

Operating every day from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, the store continues its mission to highlight Native American art and artists, offering an immersive, educative retail experience that takes customers beyond traditional shopping, blending art, culture, heritage, and consumer consciousness seamlessly.

