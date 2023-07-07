Seattle, WA

Seattle Gears Up for a Star-Studded All-Star Game Week

Seattle is set to host the highly anticipated All-Star Game Week, slated to glitter with over 50 spectacular events on the city's sports calendar from July 8th to July 11th. The four-day sports bonanza, much to the excitement of baseball lovers, will feature a rich line-up of indoor and outdoor attractions, culinary delights, interactive clinics, enthusiastic contests, and special giveaways.

Football-centric Blumenfield is getting its moment under the baseball spotlight, inviting fans to a compelling range of attractions. The transformed baseball playground, equipped with batting cages and pitching areas, is all set to serve much more than just intense sports action. Enthusiasts can also expect historical showcases marked with iconic memorabilia such as Babe Ruth's bat. Furthermore, legends of the game are bound to inject their indelible mark into the event, truly crowning Seattle's much-awaited All-Star Game Week.

