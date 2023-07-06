Seattle, WA

MLB Players Move to Level the Playing Field: Drive to Reduce Economic Barriers in Baseball

Northwest Telecast

video by @fox13seattle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WM7h8_0nIU3eLe00

Major League Baseball stars old and new are making strides to combat systemic barriers within the sport. Veteran MLB player Curtis Granderson is at the forefront, acting as chair of the Player's Alliance, an organization committed to initiating change in baseball. Formed in 2020, amidst pandemic woes and heightened consciousness of social justice issues, the alliance is aimed primarily at addressing the economic barriers in the sport, particularly those experienced by players post-14 years of age.

Granderson stressed the financial challenges confronted by many baseball enthusiasts, noting the significant drop in participation subsequent to players outgrowing Little League. The Player's Alliance is lobbying to guarantee that all kids wishing to play baseball will be given a chance, irrespective of their financial circumstances. Pivotal in their plan is the launch of a team named 'Tony's promise,' a nod to Tony Stone, the first professional female ball player of color. The team's creation will coincide with the MLB All Star Week and is seen as a significant step towards diversifying and leveling the playing field of baseball.

This post includes content written by AI tools. Please refer to the video above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

