Experiencing All-Star Week in Seattle on a Tight Budget

video by @KING5Seattle

The Emerald City of Seattle is hosting the prestigious 93rd annual All-Star Week, featuring an assortment of budget-friendly activities and events. Unlike the majority of venues that have accommodated the Major League Baseball's All-Star history, Seattle distinguishes itself with two stadiums, T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field, prepared to welcome baseball enthusiasts.

This year, a variety of free and low-cost activities are being offered at the Capital One All Star Village, situated within T-Mobile Park, in addition to other locations such as Lumen Field and Long Occidental. Debuting in Seattle for the first time since 2001, the All-Star Week aims to make it an accessible event for everyone, with a plethora of highlights such as baseball experiences, entertainment sessions, and opportunities to meet baseball idols.