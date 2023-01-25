Long Beach, CA

Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blame

Northville Herald

Authorities in California are searching for a murder suspect who was allegedly mistakenly released from detention on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fS4ig_0kRGXBRm00
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here)

Salvador Corrales, 24, was tragically shot in Long Beach in 2018 by Steven Manzo, 24, who has been detained there since last March. Manzo was being held on a $2 million bail when he was released.

When questioned about the apparent mix-up, Long Beach police indicated they were not to blame and sent all inquiries to the district attorney's office.

“He should not have been released,” a Long Beach police spokesperson said.

On the other hand, the convicts' processing agency, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, claimed they did not "erroneously" release Manzo because the court had handed them a "order for release" indicating his case had been dropped. The district attorney's office and Long Beach police were then questioned instead by Los Angeles County police.

“The Department complied with the court order and processed the individual for release,” the agency said in a statement.

Manzo was scheduled to appear in court in Long Beach on Monday for a preliminary hearing, according to the district attorney. Prosecutors asked for the case to be dismissed after claiming that the other defendants would not consent to a postponement after the police department failed to deliver him to court. In order to schedule the hearing at a later time, the prosecution promptly re-filed the charges against Manzo.Two law enforcement officials told the Los Angeles Times that Manzo’s release was due to a paperwork error.

According to reports, prosecutors informed Long Beach police of Manzo's release from detention that day. According to Long Beach police, they requested help from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in finding the murder suspect.

Original Article

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 10

Published by

Experienced blogger, minimalist and tiny living lover.

Northville, MI
6K followers

More from Northville Herald

Lakeland, MI

A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His Seat

9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.

Read full story
54 comments

Her new husband threatened to divorce her if she visited her dying ex-husband.

One woman has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation about her terminally ill ex-husband wanting to see her before he dies. The problem she faces is her current husband not wanting her to do it and threatens divorce if she does.

Read full story
47 comments

When a girl was in middle school, her "cleanliness" was checked. The teacher told her, "You need to take a hot bath."

In the 1950s, when my mother was in junior high school, her teacher told the class that the school nurse would be checking to see if they were clean. My mother was afraid of being "inspected" because she knew her underwear was dirty.

Read full story
208 comments
Mount Airy, NC

After their 4-year-old son allegedly died after "exorcisms," the parents were charged with murder.

According to several news sources, a North Carolina couple has been detained and charged with murder in connection with the passing of their adopted toddler boy who perished following a reportedly lengthy sequence of "exorcisms."

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

Two Louisville police officers were shot Wednesday night during a protest over the Kentucky grand jury’s decision earlier in the day that none of the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor will be held accountable.

Read full story
169 comments
North Las Vegas, NV

This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big Trouble

A Walmart in North Las Vegas has come under fire for what many local shoppers are calling a racist display in its store. The location, which was on Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive, hung clothing from the ceiling with neon green chains.

Read full story
121 comments
Grand Prairie, TX

Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.

Several news outlets report that a married Texas man who was accused of kidnapping his missing girlfriend and setting fire to her abandoned car has now been charged with murder in relation to her passing.

Read full story
104 comments

Woman shaves teen daughter's head as punishment after girl highlights her hair without permission

I've always loved playing around with my hair. Even as an adult, I've definitely gone through phases of being a blonde, brunette, redhead, and a black-haired goth girl, even if I've never had the nerve to colour my hair pink, green, or blue.

Read full story
538 comments
Richmond, VA

Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. begins

A U.S. Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed, struck and handcuffed by police in rural Virginia, but never arrested, will argue to a jury that he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned and that his vehicle was illegally searched.

Read full story
24 comments
Washington, DC

DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’

Hours before a scheduled community meeting, the head of D.C. police gave an impassioned statement to address what he called the “spreading of inaccurate information” surrounding the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into a car.

Read full story
18 comments
Newport News, VA

6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lesson

In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday. In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday.

Read full story
9 comments
Morgantown, WV

A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.

Court records show that William Fitzgerald, who was arrested on Monday in West Virginia for allegedly killing his estranged wife, Tarae Washington, in her Pennsylvania home, has been extradited in the case.

Read full story
178 comments
Longwood, FL

Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During Attack

Juan Bravo-Torres admitted in court Wednesday to attacking his daughters with a knife, according to the State Attorney's Office of Brevard and Seminole Counties. He'll spend life in prison without the possibility of parole, and avoid the death penalty.A Florida man will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to killing his 3-year-old daughter and trying to kill his 12-year-old daughter, according to the State Attorney’s Office of Brevard and Seminole Counties.

Read full story
226 comments
Martin County, FL

A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’

Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.

Read full story
727 comments
Houston, TX

Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex says

A man shot to death at a west Houston apartment complex was trying to shield his girlfriend's 11-year-old son, multiple neighbors and the victim's ex told ABC13. The shots rang out Monday afternoon on Old Farm Road in the city's Mid West neighborhood, according to police.

Read full story
117 comments
Saint Charles, MO

Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the Bathtub

In St. Charles, Missouri, police are investigating a family after an 11-year-old gave birth to a baby last week in the bathtub of her home. Lesbia Cante, the grandmother of the unnamed baby, took the newborn to a nearby hospital along with her husband, Francisco Javier Gonzalez-Lopez.

Read full story
3 comments
Silver Spring, MD

A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.

Following a stabbing incident Tuesday morning at a McDonald's in Sliver Spring, Theodore Andrew Brandy, 34, is in custody. Following this week's stabbing incident at a McDonald's in Silver Spring, Maryland, a man is in custody.

Read full story
3 comments

A husband filed for divorce after carefully examining this image of his wife.

You'll feel uneasy after reading a contentious story that has been going around the Internet for a while. will probably cause you to examine each picture you've ever shot more closely.

Read full story
20 comments
Wilmington, DE

Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.

The White House announced on Thursday that President Biden's lawyers have found more secret documents from his time as vice president at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. In a statement, Richard Sauber, the president's special counsel, stated that after 10 secret documents were discovered at Biden's former office in Washington, D.C., Biden's lawyers investigated the president's homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. On Wednesday night, the search was finished, and "a few further Obama-Biden Administration records with classified markings" were found.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy