Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blame

Authorities in California are searching for a murder suspect who was allegedly mistakenly released from detention on Tuesday.

Salvador Corrales, 24, was tragically shot in Long Beach in 2018 by Steven Manzo, 24, who has been detained there since last March. Manzo was being held on a $2 million bail when he was released.

When questioned about the apparent mix-up, Long Beach police indicated they were not to blame and sent all inquiries to the district attorney's office.

“He should not have been released,” a Long Beach police spokesperson said.

On the other hand, the convicts' processing agency, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, claimed they did not "erroneously" release Manzo because the court had handed them a "order for release" indicating his case had been dropped. The district attorney's office and Long Beach police were then questioned instead by Los Angeles County police.

“The Department complied with the court order and processed the individual for release,” the agency said in a statement.

Manzo was scheduled to appear in court in Long Beach on Monday for a preliminary hearing, according to the district attorney. Prosecutors asked for the case to be dismissed after claiming that the other defendants would not consent to a postponement after the police department failed to deliver him to court. In order to schedule the hearing at a later time, the prosecution promptly re-filed the charges against Manzo.Two law enforcement officials told the Los Angeles Times that Manzo’s release was due to a paperwork error.

According to reports, prosecutors informed Long Beach police of Manzo's release from detention that day. According to Long Beach police, they requested help from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in finding the murder suspect.

