DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’

Hours before a scheduled community meeting, the head of D.C. police gave an impassioned statement to address what he called the “spreading of inaccurate information” surrounding the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy accused of breaking into a car.

“There has been too much misinformation swirling around this incident. Too many people have made assumptions about this case, and it is unfair to the grieving family. Spreading of inaccurate information is dangerous, reckless, and has the potential to adversely impact the investigation and the relationships in our community,” D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Karon Blake, of Northeast, was shot and killed on Saturday on the 1000 block of Quincy Street. According to D.C. police, a man confronted Blake after he had allegedly witnessed him break into a car before shooting and killing the teen.

Police have not released the name of the man who fired the gun, but Contee said that he was an African American man, and “he is not law enforcement.” Contee said the man also has a license to carry a concealed weapon and a firearm registered with his home. Police said that no weapons have been recovered thus far.

Ward 5 Council member Zachary Parker said in a statement Monday that neighbors deserve to know more about the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

“No car or material possession is worth a life — under any circumstances,” Parker said. “I join Ward 5 residents in calling on the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to hold accountable the individual who took Karon’s life.”

