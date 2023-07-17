NKY student among graduates of Cincinnati Museum Center’s most recent Youth Leadership Program

Covington Catholic High School senior Oliver Schaefer is among ten graduates of Cincinnati Museum Center ‘s (CMC) Youth Leadership Program.

As CMC celebrated its seniors, it welcomed 25 incoming youth volunteers that will continue to support the museum through program development, content delivery, collections support and more while also receiving college readiness and career development coaching.

CMC’s Youth Programs began in 1989 with two student volunteers in the Museum of Natural History and Science. In the 34 years since, it has blossomed into a premier youth development initiative that regularly serves more than 60 students each year, with 72 participating this year. Youth Programs is designed to prepare youth for success in high school, college and beyond. Since the inception of the program, over 2,200 participants have contributed to CMC’s museum experience on the museum floors and behind the scenes.

“Youth Programs is a shining example of the power of mentorship, community and potential,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center. “Over four, five, even six years, we watch young people blossom into leaders, find their passion and tap into talent that is championed by their peers and a true value to their community. We’re grateful to each of our graduating seniors for sharing their brilliance with us and we wish them the best of luck on their next adventure.”

Youth Programs enhances the creativity, confidence and success of its members. Academic success is a cornerstone of the program, with 100% of participants graduating from high school. CMC mentors work with participants to prepare them for their next steps after high school through workshops, college visits, volunteer opportunities and skill development. An outstanding 99% of participants go on to enroll in a 4-year college, with 80% receiving scholarships or financial aid, which CMC helps facilitate through financial aid workshops and scholarship fairs.

“Every year I see again that Youth Programs is about more than volunteerism or career development,” said Calvin Harper, director of CMC’s Youth Programs. “It’s about self-confidence, friendship and strengthening a sense of self. I’m inspired by the growth we see in these young men and women each year and look forward to what they’ll accomplish next.”

2023 graduates include:

• Naomi Bronzie, Walnut Hills High School, who will be attending the University of Cincinnati to study communication design.

• Ron Guilman, Walnut Hills High School, who will be attending the University of Cincinnati to study biomedical engineering.

• Regan Hunter, Anderson High School, who will be attending Durham University in England to study archaeology and anthropology.

• Pranav Iyer, The Seven Hills School, who will be attending Oberlin College to study archaeology and anthropology.

• I’myah Kemp, Walnut Hills High School, who will be attending Cincinnati State Technical and Community College.

• Naila Martinez, Princeton High School, who will be attending the University of Cincinnati to study criminology.

• Oliver Schaefer , Covington Catholic High School, who will be attending Oklahoma State University to study sports broadcasting and journalism.

• Nicholas Soto, homeschool, who will be taking a gap year in Denmark before attending the University of Cincinnati to study engineering.

• Malei Thomas, Purcell Marian High School, who will be attending the Art Academy of Cincinnati to study architecture and interior design.

• Ian Wright, Walnut Hills High School, who will be attending Michigan Tech University to study material science engineering.

CMC’s Youth Programs are financially supported by the Stillson Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee.

Cincinnati Museum Center

The post NKY student among graduates of Cincinnati Museum Center’s most recent Youth Leadership Program appeared first on NKyTribune .