Covington Business Council to present discussion of OneNKy Center at July luncheon; standby only

Covington Business Council is hosting an event to discuss the OneNKY Center, a major development to Covington’s Roebling Point District as part of its monthly luncheon programs.

The event is already sold out, but CBC is taking reservations on a standby basis if you haven’t already signed up.

It’s Thursday July 20 at the Grand Banquet Hall at 6 E. 5th Street in Covington.

The new OneNKY Center will house Northern Kentucky’s growth entities as well as the newly formed Covington Life Sciences Partners’ shared research and development lab.

Jeanne Schroer, President and CEO of the Catalytic Fund will lead a panel discussion with several of the players who brought this project to life including the OneNKY Alliance, the NKY Port Authority, and the Covington Life Sciences Partners, as well as commentary from Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann.

Hear how this high-impact project became reality. Register for the standby list by emailing Amanda Carleski at acarleski@cbcky.com .

