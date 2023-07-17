CASA of Northern Kentucky’s 10th annual Superhero 5k set for Sept. 9; take advantage of early discount

Northern Kentucky Tribune

CASA of Northern Kentucky will be holding a “SuperHero 5k” Casa for Kids fundraiser — its 10th annual — on September 9 at the Devou Park Volpenhein Shelter — so mark your calendars.

Early registration fee is $25 and ends July 31. Kids 12-and-under are free with a paying adult. There is a 5k run and a 5k walk — each for adults and for kids.

The shelter is across from the Drees Pavilion in Devou Park.

There will be plenty of family-centered activities — face painting, balloon artists, free superhero capes and masks, giveaways, raffles, cookies, donuts and a Music by Request DJ.

The run is for serious runners — and others.

Registration begins the morning of September 9 at 8:30 a.m. and the race begins with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. T-shirts come with an adult registration and runners will have timing devices in their bibs for time-tracking purposes.

There will be multiple medals for age group awards and a team award for the fastest team.

Here is the link to register and for more information.

In an overburdened social welfare system, abused and neglected children often slip through the cracks. That’s where CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) volunteers can help make a difference. Appointed by family court judges, CASA volunteers typically handle one case at a time until the child is placed in a safe, permanent home. Other people come and go in the child’s life, but their CASA volunteer provides a constant presence the child needs to thrive and move on with their life.

Funds from this fundraiser help support the program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6Kur_0nSV0Rqv00

The NKyTribune is a publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. It is a nonpartisan, independent news organization that produces indepth, informative journalism in the public interest for a place we love.

