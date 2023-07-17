Our Rich History: Madison Temple and the evolution of championship-caliber women’s basketball at TMC

By Raymond G. Hebert, Ph.D.

Thomas More University

This is part of an occasional series on the athletes at VMA/TMC/TMU.

Madison Temple arrived at Thomas More College as a first-year women’s basketball player in 2015–2016 in the shadow of Sydney Moss. Together, along with Abby Owings and Nikki Kiernan (among others), they came together for another national championship. While Moss concluded her career in an impressive fashion, as noted in a previous article, Temple impressively contributed during the entire season starting 32 of the 33 games played and averaged 11.4 points per game with a .546 shooting percentage overall, including .414 from the three-point line and .830 from the foul line. She also averaged 6.0 rebounds per game and 5.1 assists per game. Clearly, Temple would be a force to be reckoned with during the balance of her Thomas More career.

Temple, who had been a high school standout at nearby Anderson High School just minutes away, was actually just one of many local girls who had been impressed with Thomas More’s success in the Moss years and wanted to be a part of what was becoming, under Coach Jeff Hans, a winning tradition at a level not really imagined before. The attitude was caught in an article by Marc Hardin of the Cincinnati Enquirer, who had quoted senior bench spark, Olivia Huber, as saying with great pride that “of the squad of 16 on the team, 10 of the players hailed from Northern Kentucky and six from other parts of Greater Cincinnati” (Marc Hardin, “Senior Night Capper for TMC”, Cincinnati Enquirer, February 20, 2016, p. C4).

To many, in that following year, the departure of Sydney Moss would likely lead to a step back while nevertheless acknowledging that her coattails, as she had hoped, would keep the talent flowing, especially with Temple and Owings as returning starters. Disappointingly, though, the 2016–2017 year ended in the second round with a loss to perennial power Hope University and in 2017–2018, a semifinals loss to Northeastern rival Amherst University, whom they had defeated in the final game in 2015–2016. Both Abby Owings and Madison Temple made appearances in the national picture, though, with Abby as a WBCA All-American and Madison as a D3 hoops.com First Team All American. This should not have been a surprise since in those two years her points per game increased to 15.8 (2016–2017) and 17.9 points per game (2017–2018) with an average shot percentage of just below 60%. Her 3-point shot average was just under 45% and despite much of her time being in the backcourt, she averaged just under 7 rebounds per game, 5.5 assists per game, and 84% from the free throw line.

Significantly, their hard work combined with the three years of having played together all paid off more directly in 2018–2019 with Madison Temple’s finest year, as she led the Lady Saints to another national championship with a victory against Bowdoin University, the newest power from the Northeast, 81-67 in the final game, played in Roanoke, VA. The team’s final record was 33-0, the most wins ever in a single season and it was the most lopsided national championship victory of any in Thomas More history.

The Thomas More University website about 2018-2019 Women’s Basketball (“24 Madison Temple”) reminds us how special her senior year was for her and the program:

“Temple was named the Jostens Trophy winner . . . she earned all three Division III National Player of the Year honors (WBCA, D3 hoops.com, D3 News) . . . First Team All American by WBCA and D3 hoops.com . . . named a D III Honda Athlete of the Year finalist and winner for women’s basketball . . . named Google Cloud Academic All American by Co SIDA . . . led the team in scoring (23.5 points per game), rebounds (7.7 per game), assists (187), and steals (92) . . . and was also third on the team in blocked shots with 23.”

When reading the publicity about these awards, several themes emerge, including an appreciation for what it took for Temple to overcome having blown out both ACL’s during her high school years so she almost did not play in college. Secondly, she appreciated all who helped her along the way. In her words, upon receiving the D III Athlete of the Year Award in Los Angeles on the campus of the University of Southern California:

“This award wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for the amazing people in my life. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, friends, fans, athletic trainers, and the athletic department for your support and for believing in me. To my wonderful family, thank you for your love and support every step of the way.”

Later in the same article, Coach Jeff Hans is quoted as adding that “receiving this award from the Collegiate Women’s Sports Award presented by Honda is a great accomplishment for Madison and a tremendous way to complete her career at Thomas More University. She has been an integral part of our basketball program, but more importantly of the Thomas More community” (Joe Danneman, “Thomas More’s Madison Temple named Honda D III Athlete of the Year,” Fox19, Cincinnati, Ohio, June 17, 2019).

Especially meaningful to Temple was receiving the later Jostens Trophy for 2019 because it “recognized outstanding student athletes in Division III basketball for excellence in the classroom, on the court, and in their respective communities.” Director of Athletics, Terry Connor, said of her, with her 3.62 grade point average (as a sports and entertainment major and business administration minor), and her community service with Special Olympics, Catholic Charities, local food drives, and the tutoring of elementary school students, that “Madison Temple (as a member of the James Graham Brown Honors Program) is a wonderful example of everything an athletic director would want in a student athlete . . . and I cannot be more proud of having her represent Thomas More University (Cory Blackson, Assistant Athletic Director – Compliance and Communications, KY SPORTS TV, “Thomas More WBB Madison Temple named 2019 Jostens Trophy Winner”).

Finally, as the Woman’s Basketball Coaches Association’s (WBCA) Player of the Year and First Team All American, it was noted in their own press release that Temple, “a senior, helped lead the Saints to an undefeated regular season. She averaged 23.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game/ She shot 62.5% from the field and 45% from behind the 3-point line. She made 89.2% of her free throws and started all 29 games for her team this season”( WBCA.org press release, “Player of the Year 2019).

With a track record equal to Sydney Moss, Madison Temple took the Thomas More Saints to another level in her outstanding senior season. In presenting the Award to Temple, Danielle Donehew, the executive director of the WBCA said of her: “Madison has played an integral role in guiding her team to an extraordinary season and is very deserving of this distinguished honor. The WBCA applauds Madison for her hard work, dedication, and contributions to the game” ( WBCA.org press release).

As a fitting conclusion to Madison Temple’s Thomas More career, she was named, in the summer of 2020, to the D3 hoops.com All-Decade Team. While noting the globetrotter-like season schedule, the article summarized everything well: “A complete package, Temple was the rare six-foot guard at this level who could handle the ball against the press, create for her teammates by passing from the point or score on her own. She finished as Thomas More’s all-time leader in points, assists, and made free throws. Thanks to Temple, Thomas More finished its time in the NCAA Division III as national champions” (D3 hoops.com , “All Decade: Madison Temple,” July 27, 2020).

All statistics provided by Michael Pagano, co-sport information director, Thomas More University

Dr. Raymond G. Hebert is Professor of History and Executive Director of the William T. Robinson III Institute for Religious Liberty at Thomas More University. He is the leading author of Thomas More University at 100: Purpose, People, and Pathways to Student Success (2023). The book can be purchased by contacting the Thomas More University Bookstore at 859-344-3335. Dr. Hebert can be contacted at hebertr@thomasmore.edu .

We want to learn more about the history of your business, church, school, or organization in our region (Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and along the Ohio River). If you would like to share your rich history with others, please contact the editor of “Our Rich History,” Paul A. Tenkotte, at tenkottep@nku.edu . Paul A. Tenkotte, PhD is Professor of History at Northern Kentucky University (NKU) and the author of many books and articles.

The post Our Rich History: Madison Temple and the evolution of championship-caliber women’s basketball at TMC appeared first on NKyTribune .