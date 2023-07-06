Phoenix will have to wait and see if large investment to address homelessness is successful.

The Phoenix City Council has given its approval for the purchase of 4.2 acres of state-owned land to establish a campground for the city’s growing homeless population. The chosen site, located just two blocks away from the Human Services Campus, which houses various homeless service nonprofits, aims to provide a safe space for those in need.

This is following a decision by the city in May to clear out “The Zone” in Downtown Phoenix – which at one point was the largest homeless encampment in The Valley.

According to a report from the Arizona Republic, the new homeless campgrounds will be built on previously unused land owned by the state. The plan is to complete the land purchase by October 1st, pending final council approval, with the cost estimated at $5.4 million. Operating and maintaining the campground is expected to cost an additional $3 to $4 million per year.

The $5.4 million purchase won’t rely entirely on taxpayer dollars, city officials have secured grant funds to partially cover the expenses. The proposed campground will offer temporary shelter for more than 400 people, equipped with security measures, restrooms, showers, and an indoor cooling center.

Participation in the campground will be voluntary, with services provided to assist individuals in transitioning to indoor shelters or finding permanent housing. The estimated lifespan of the campground is two to three years, acting as an alternative solution until more indoor accommodations become available and people are ready to move off the streets.

The city of Phoenix is under a court order to address a large homeless encampment in the downtown area known as “The Zone.” Despite the ordered cleanup in May, there have been claims that some of the homeless have returned to The Zone or the areas surrounding it. As part of the cleanup efforts, the city ensures there is enough shelter space for everyone affected by the cleanup, conducting regular operations every two to three weeks.

Northeast Valley News spoke to Phoenix resident Melissa Fuentes, who works in Downtown Phoenix near the site of The Zone, on her personal experiences with the homeless in the area.

“They are all back there (The Zone), it only took a few weeks for them all to be back there. It’s sad to see every day when you drive by, there’s homeless everywhere.”

With the acquisition of this new land, the city aims to provide some relief to the homeless population, offering them a safe place to stay and support as they hopefully work towards a better future.

