North Highlands, CA: Recent Data Reveals Economic Trends, Housing Market, and Health Coverage

North Highlands located in California, is a thriving community in Sacramento County. It has experienced significant changes in its commerce, housing market, and health care coverage. Recent statistics show the employment growth, median property values, commuting patterns, poverty rates, and health insurance coverage trends in North Highlands. Learn these key findings that cast light on the current condition of this dynamic city in order to further expand your knowledge on the city we call home.

North Highlands has experienced a 3.83% increase in employment between 2019 and 2020. The number of employed rose from 20.4k to 21.2k in between 2019 and 2020 . This expansion depicts the town's economic vitality, contributing to the creation of jobs and the expansion of opportunities for locals. Office & Administrative Support Occupations employ 2,631 individuals in North Highlands which is directly followed by Sales & Related Occupations with 2,514 individuals and Construction & Extraction Occupations with 1,897 individuals.

In recent years, the housing market in North Highlands has experienced positive and exponential growth. In 2020 the median property value rose above the national average of $229,800 and reaching $241,800. This statisitc represents an increase of 11.2% compared to 2019's median property value of $217,500. The strong prevalence of homeownership in North Highlands is 48%, which is comparable to the national average of 64.4%. These numbers indicate a robust housing market, making North Highlands an attractive place to live for thousands of people.

On average, the average North Highlands resident will spend 30.7 minutes comutting and driving alone to work. In 2020, 78.7% of employees drove alone as their primary mode of commuting. On the other hand, 9.59% of laborers would instead commute to work via carpool, while 7.07% work from home. These commuting patterns contribute to the transportation landscape and general flow of daily activities in the community.

One fact that we must shed light on is the poverty rate. The North Highlands poverty rate was at 21.6% in 2020 which is higher than the national average of 12.8%. The greatest demographic affected by living below the poverty line are females aged 25 to 34, followed by males < 5 and females aged 6 to 11. White residents are the most common racial or ethnic group residing below the poverty line, followed by Hispanic and Black residents. In order to create a more equitable community, we must address poverty and then expand economic opportunities are essential.

With 91.4% of the population having access to health insurance, North Highlands has a high rate of health coverage. This includes 31,9% that are covered by employee plans, 40% that are covered by Medicaid, 6.88% that are covered by Medicare, 11% that are covered by non-group plans, and 1.68 % that are covered by military or VA plans. Notably, the percentage of uninsured citizens increased by 18.7% between 2019 and 2020, from 7.22 to 8.52 percent. To assure the well-being of all residents, efforts to expand access to affordable healthcare must continue.

North Highlands, California continues to adapt and develop in response to shifting economic, housing, and healthcare trends. The community is striving towards a brighter future with positive employment growth, a thriving housing market, and an emphasis on improving health coverage. To address issues related to poverty rates and uninsured citizens, local authorities, community organizations, and residents will need to collaborate. North Highlands continues to be a resilient community that endeavors to provide its residents with a high quality of life.