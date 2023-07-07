Sanford Cancer Center in Sioux Falls Named One of America's Best Cancer Hospitals by Newsweek

Sanford Cancer Center in Sioux Falls has been named one of America's Best Cancer Hospitals for 2023 by Newsweek. It is the only hospital in South Dakota to make the Top 100 list.

The evaluation process included a nationwide online survey, hospital quality metrics, and patient experience scores. Other hospitals on the list include Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Rush University Medical Center, and Johns Hopkins.

Rachel Wagemann, executive director of Sanford Sioux Falls Cancer Center, expressed pride in the achievement and credited the hospital's dedicated team for delivering excellent care outcomes.

Sanford's Cancer Center is known for its cutting-edge research, participation in clinical trials, and advanced treatment options for patients in Sioux Falls and surrounding areas.