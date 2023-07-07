Sioux Falls, SD

Sanford Cancer Center in Sioux Falls Named One of America's Best Cancer Hospitals by Newsweek

North Dakota Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kaNDI_0nIguaTC00

Sanford Cancer Center in Sioux Falls has been named one of America's Best Cancer Hospitals for 2023 by Newsweek. It is the only hospital in South Dakota to make the Top 100 list.

The evaluation process included a nationwide online survey, hospital quality metrics, and patient experience scores. Other hospitals on the list include Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Rush University Medical Center, and Johns Hopkins.

Rachel Wagemann, executive director of Sanford Sioux Falls Cancer Center, expressed pride in the achievement and credited the hospital's dedicated team for delivering excellent care outcomes.

Sanford's Cancer Center is known for its cutting-edge research, participation in clinical trials, and advanced treatment options for patients in Sioux Falls and surrounding areas.

Upcoming Meeting: Grape and Wine Advisory Committee - Application Presentations and Chairperson Appointment

The Grape and Wine Advisory Committee will have a meeting on July 7, 2023, via conference call. The agenda includes various topics such as appointment of chairperson/vice chairperson and approval of meeting minutes.

North Dakota State

Join Project Safe Send: Dispose of Pesticides Safely and Free of Charge

The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers, ranchers, pesticide dealers, and applicators, as well as the general public, to participate in the Project Safe Send collections in July. This program allows people to safely and legally dispose of old, unusable, or banned pesticides at no charge.

Carrington, ND

Upcoming Meeting: Updates and Discussions on Organic Certification Programs and Industry Concerns

The Organic Advisory Board will be holding a meeting on Tuesday, July 18 at the Carrington Research Extension Center in Carrington, ND. - A department report on the Organic Certification Cost Share Program and Organic Education and Transition Cost Share Program.

North Dakota State

Governor Burgum Appoints Experienced Attorney Kristi Venhuizen as Northeast Central District Judge

Governor Doug Burgum has appointed attorney Kristi Venhuizen to a newly created judgeship in the Northeast Central Judicial District of North Dakota. Venhuizen, a partner at a law firm, has 25 years of legal experience and has served as the Grand Forks city prosecutor since 1999.

Fargo, ND

Protect Yourself: Tips for Preventing and Treating Lyme Disease and Other Tick-Borne Illnesses

Ticks are a nightmare to encounter, with their creepy appearance and ability to transmit diseases like Lyme disease. Dr. Kayla Norenberg, a family physician, advises removing ticks as soon as possible using tweezers. It is important to grab the tick's body as close to the skin as possible to avoid crushing it and potentially releasing the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. Twisting the tick should be avoided as it can complicate removal. After removal, the area should be rinsed with soapy water and closely monitored. Disposing of the tick can be done by flushing it down the toilet or placing it in rubbing alcohol or a sealed bag or container.

Aberdeen, SD

Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center: A Familiar Setting for Upcoming Faith-Based Film, 'Thread Bound'

The faith-based film "Thread Bound" was shot in the Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The movie, which follows three generations of women dealing with grief, self-discovery, and faith, spent over 20 days filming in various locations around the community.

North Dakota State

President Biden Approves Major Disaster Declaration for North Dakota Spring Flooding Damage, Unleashing FEMA Assistance and Flood Mitigation Program

President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for spring flooding in North Dakota, following a request from Governor Doug Burgum. The flooding caused over $5 million in damage to roads and public infrastructure in 21 counties.

Fargo, ND

Bringing Art to Life Through Sewing: A Sewist's Journey at Turtle River State Park

Cynthia "Cindy" McGuire Thiel, a Family and Consumer Sciences educator in Fargo, ND, is not only a teacher but also a clothing creator and garment sewist. Her passion for sewing began at a young age when she learned the skill from her mother, who was a professional seamstress. Cynthia's love for crafting clothing has always relaxed and excited her, and she sees sewing and wearing her creations as a way to bring art into everyday life.

North Dakota State

Apply for the Destination Development Grant Program to Boost North Dakota Tourism

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is inviting tourism attractions and destinations in the state to apply for the Destination Development Grant Program. The grant portal will be open for applications from July 3 to August 31, 2023.

North Dakota State

Destination Development Grant Program: Funding Opportunities for North Dakota Tourism Attractions and Destinations

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is calling on tourism attractions and destinations throughout the state to apply for the Destination Development Grant Program. The grant portal will be open for applications from July 3 to August 31, 2023. Governor Doug Burgum emphasized the importance of tourism destination development in North Dakota's growth and prosperity. He believes that creating unique attractions and amenities will not only attract visitors and talent but also showcase the beauty of the state to the world.

North Dakota State

North Dakota Information Technology Awards $37M in Grants for Broadband Infrastructure, Bringing High-Speed Internet to Over 2,100 Homes and Businesses

North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) has awarded eleven grants totaling over $37M to seven service providers through the Capital Project Fund grant program. The grants will fund the installation of Fiber to the Premise (FTTP) infrastructure, benefiting more than 2,100 homes and businesses. The FTTP will provide reliable symmetrical speeds of 100Mbps.

Grand Forks, ND

Road Closure for Sertoma 4th of July Celebration at Sertoma Park

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, crews will close 11th St S from S 34th St to S 30th St. This closure is for the Sertoma 4th of July celebration at Sertoma Park, located on the corner of 11th & S 34th St. Signage will be provided for additional parking. The closure will end at 6:00pm on the same day.Visit here for more details.

Grand Forks, ND

Changes to City Services and Office Hours for July 4th in Grand Forks, ND

Most city offices in Grand Forks, ND will be closed on July 4, 2023 for Independence Day, but emergency police and fire services will continue as scheduled. City buses and Dial-A-Ride will not operate on July 4th, but will resume regular routes on July 5th.

North Dakota State

North Dakota Health and Human Services Seeks Public Input on Renewal of Medicaid Autism Spectrum Disorder Waiver

North Dakota Health and Human Services is seeking public comments on the proposed renewal of the Medicaid autism spectrum disorder waiver. The waiver provides services to eligible children with autism and aims to prevent out-of-home placements.

North Dakota State

Celebrate Independence Day Safely: Tips for Food Safety, Recreation, and Responsible Drinking

The North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) is offering tips and reminders to North Dakotans for celebrating Independence Day safely. They emphasize the importance of proper food handling and preparation to prevent foodborne illnesses, such as washing hands and surfaces frequently and keeping fresh produce separate from meat.

Fishing Adventures: Overcoming Challenges and Finding Success

The author begins by expressing their frustration over missing out on incredible walleye fishing in June due to work and childcare responsibilities. They blame their lack of fish in the freezer on a shortened ice season and being too generous with last year's walleye fillets. Despite their impatience, they decide to go fishing on the weekend with their partner and their child Fischer.

Michigan State

James Peterson Selected as Artist for 'Endless Sky - Dynamic Layers' Installation in Rural North Dakota

The Region 4 Selection Committee for Arts Across the Prairie: Placemaking in Rural North Dakota has chosen sculptor and designer James Peterson to create a large-scale art installation titled "Endless Sky - Dynamic Layers."

North Dakota State

Commission Approves Expansion of FirstHome Program Eligibility Limits to Promote Community Stability

The North Dakota Industrial Commission has approved changes that will allow the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) to provide mortgage loan financing to individuals and families with a higher yearly income in most counties.

North Dakota State

North Dakota Industrial Commission Approves $6.3 Million in Grants for Outdoor Conservation and Renewable Energy Projects

The North Dakota Industrial Commission, comprised of Gov. Doug Burgum, Attorney General Drew Wrigley, and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, has approved $6.3 million in grants from the Outdoor Heritage Fund and the Renewable Energy Program. These programs are funded by revenue from oil and gas production taxes.

