Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center: A Familiar Setting for Upcoming Faith-Based Film, 'Thread Bound'

The faith-based film "Thread Bound" was shot in the Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
The movie, which follows three generations of women dealing with grief, self-discovery, and faith, spent over 20 days filming in various locations around the community.
Screenwriter Allison Downey, who hails from Aberdeen, wanted to shoot a majority of the movie in her hometown.
The crew spent 50 hours in the hospital, using a small wing on the third floor that wasn't being used for patient care.
Sanford nurses helped ensure that the medical equipment was set up accurately.
