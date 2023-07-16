Bismarck, ND

University of Mary Volleyball Team Receives Sixth Consecutive USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award with Impressive 3.642 GPA

The University of Mary Volleyball team has received the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the sixth consecutive year and the eighth time in program history.

The team achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.642 for the 2022-23 academic year, surpassing the 3.30 GPA required for AVCA recognition.

AVCA CEO Jaime Gordon commended the coaches for their commitment to the academic success of their student-athletes.

Additionally, nine Marauders were individually recognized for their academic achievements, including Maddie Cooper, Chloe Lieser, Kameron Selvig, and Kaia Sueker who earned Academic All-District honors.

