Changes to Public Comment Period Schedule to Provide Focused Time for Community Feedback

The schedule for the public comment period at Raleigh City Council meetings will be changing after the Council's summer break. These changes, which were finalized at the July 5 Council meeting, will go into effect on September 12, 2023. The changes are a result of feedback from the community and aim to provide a focused time for public comments. The first Tuesday evening meeting will no longer have a public comment period, while a public comment period will be added to the work session on the second Tuesday of the month. The work session will take place from 4-6 p.m., while the public comment period will start at 7 p.m.

Starting September 12, residents will have the opportunity to speak during the public comment period on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., as well as on the third Tuesday of the month, which will have no change and the meeting will start at 1 p.m. This change is intended to alleviate the pressure on public hearings that often extend late into the evening, as the first Tuesday meeting doesn't start until 7 p.m. Additionally, the change will allow each speaker three minutes to address the Council.

To participate in the public comment period, individuals who wish to speak in person must complete a signup form and submit it by 5 p.m. the day before the Council meeting they wish to speak at. Alternatively, individuals can leave a public comment remotely through voicemail. More information can be found on the Public Comment Period - Sign Up to Speak page.