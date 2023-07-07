Swimming Advisory Lifted for Taylor Creek in Carteret County

State recreational water quality officials have lifted a swimming advisory for a sound-side swimming area in Carteret County. The advisory was posted at the public access into Taylor Creek in Beaufort on June 30 due to high bacteria levels. However, recent water testing shows that the bacteria levels have dropped below the state and federal standards for swimming and water play.

