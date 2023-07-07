Swimming Advisory Lifted for Taylor Creek in Carteret County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O2V6Z_0nIejrPS00

State recreational water quality officials have lifted a swimming advisory for a sound-side swimming area in Carteret County. The advisory was posted at the public access into Taylor Creek in Beaufort on June 30 due to high bacteria levels. However, recent water testing shows that the bacteria levels have dropped below the state and federal standards for swimming and water play.

Raleigh, NC

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop: Call for Artists

The City of Raleigh Museum is hosting a Visual Artist space as part of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop festival on August 12, 2023. The festival aims to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop music and culture in Raleigh and North Carolina.

Raleigh, NC

Moore Square's First Friday Series: Outdoor Films, Pop-Up Market, and More

Tonight's Moore Square Market & Movie event has been postponed due to weather. The event takes place each First Friday at Moore Square and features a free outdoor film screening.

Wake Forest, NC

Don't Miss Your Chance to Apply for Wake Forest's Citizen's Academy - Deadline July 14

The Town of Wake Forest is accepting applications for its second annual Citizen's Academy until July 14. The academy is a seven-week course designed to educate participants about the workings of the town government.

Wake Forest, NC

Filing Period for Wake Forest Board of Commissioners Now Open: Rules for Political Signs Explained

The filing period for the Wake Forest Board of Commissioners opens today and will continue until July 21. The general election is scheduled for November 7, 2023. The Town of Wake Forest has regulations regarding political signs, including their duration, size, placement, and illumination.

Wake Forest, NC

Help Shape the Future of Public Art in Wake Forest: Share Your Input with the Public Art Commission

The Public Art Commission of Wake Forest is seeking input from residents to shape the future of public art in the area. A brief survey can be completed on the Engage Wake Forest website, taking less than five minutes.

Alamance, NC

2023 Municipal Election: Candidate Filing and Burlington Primary Details

Candidate filing for the 2023 Municipal Election and the associated Burlington Primary began at 12:00pm today and will continue until 12:00pm on July 21st. The lists of filed candidates for Burlington and other municipalities in Alamance County will be posted separately on the homepage's featured information section between 4:00pm and 5:00pm each day.

Hillsborough, NC

Hillsborough Police Increase Presence in Riddle Avenue Area to Address Recent Shootings

The Hillsborough Police Department is increasing its presence in the Riddle Avenue area this weekend in response to recent shootings at block parties. The police officers will distribute flyers and engage with community members in an effort to gather information about the individuals involved in these criminal activities. They also aim to establish a rapport with community members to encourage the sharing of information.

Hillsborough, NC

Town of Hillsborough Weekly Digest: Honoring Veterans, Setting up Checkpoints, Seeking Historic Preservation Experts, and More

The Town of Hillsborough is honoring its military veterans. The Hillsborough Police Department is setting up checkpoints in response to recent shootings. They are seeking information from the public.

Lenoir, NC

20th Anniversary of the North Carolina Blackberry Festival: Bigger and Better Than Ever!

The North Carolina Blackberry Festival will take place in Downtown Lenoir on July 14 and 15, 2023. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the festival, and it promises to be bigger than ever.

Lenoir, NC

July Swim Lessons for Children Ages 4-12 at the Lenoir Aquatic & Fitness Center

The Lenoir Aquatic & Fitness Center will be hosting four swim lesson sessions in July for children aged 4 to 12. The sessions will start next week and will consist of two types of classes: Preschool Level 1 and 2, and Learn-to-Swim Level 1 and 2.

Carteret County, NC

Swimming Advisories Issued for High Bacteria Levels at Sound-side Locations in Carteret County

Advisories have been issued against swimming at two sound-side locations in Carteret County, North Carolina. The state officials found bacteria levels in the water that exceed the state and federal recreational water quality standards.

Pittsboro, NC

Chatham Community Library to Host Blood Drive in Collaboration with American Red Cross to Address Blood Donation Shortage

Chatham Community Library in Pittsboro, NC will host a blood drive in collaboration with the American Red Cross on July 22, 2023. The blood drive aims to address the recent shortfall in blood donations.

Monroe, NC

Dowd Center Theatre Announces July Movie Lineup and City Hall Open House

The Dowd Center Theatre has released its movie schedule for July. On July 7, they will be showing "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." "Top Gun" will be screened on July 14, followed by "Mama Mia" on July 15. "Dirty Dancing" will be shown on July 21, and "Star Wars" on July 22.

Holly Springs, NC

Duke Energy Installs EV Charging Stations at Womble Park and Ting Park in Holly Springs

Duke Energy has installed charging stations for electric vehicles at Womble Park and Ting Park in Holly Springs. The partnership with Duke's Park and Plug program allows park visitors to use the charging stations.

North Carolina State

Concerns of Misconduct and Criminal Activity in Unaccountable Voucher Program Threaten Billions in Funding for North Carolina's Public Education

Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina has criticized Republican plans to cut funding for public education and expand private school vouchers. He argues that taxpayer money should be invested in public schools and used to pay teachers fair wages instead of being given to millionaires for private school tuition.

Hickory, NC

Serious four-vehicle crash in Hickory leaves driver in critical condition

A four-vehicle crash occurred on Friday morning at the intersection of 2nd Street NE and 13th Avenue NE in Hickory. A Nissan Rogue collided with a Toyota Tundra, causing a chain reaction that damaged two other vehicles.

North Carolina State

Governor Cooper Takes Action on Several Bills, Vetoes Two and Declines Two

Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina has signed several bills into law, including the Pretrial Integrity Act, Innocence Inquiry Commission Provisions, Protect Those Who Serve and Protect Act, On-Site Wastewater Rules Implementation, School Threat Assessment Teams, Mental Health Lic. Fair Practice Stds, Parent Consent to Donate Blood/Tech Correct, Loving Homes Act, Registered Vet. Tech. Modification, CADC Supervision Requirements, and Chiropractic Preceptorship Modifications.

Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill TOWNnews: Soccer Match, Community Safety, Transportation Plans, Solar Energy, and Crime Prevention

Chelsea will be playing against Wrexham at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on July 19 as part of the 2023 FC Series. In preparation for the match, the town of Chapel Hill is hosting various events and initiatives. One of these is the National Night Out on August 1, where the community is invited to join the Police, Fire, Housing, and Parks and Recreation Departments for food, games, music, and family fun. The event promotes police-community partnerships and community safety. Additionally, the Chapel Hill Police Department is planning several pedestrian safety and speed enforcement operations in July to ensure community safety during the influx of soccer fans.

Greensboro, NC

Upcoming Greensboro City Council Meeting on July 11: How to Participate and Watch

The Greensboro City Council will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the Katie Dorsett Council Chamber of the Melvin Municipal Office Building. The meeting will start at 5:30 pm. Residents who wish to speak at the meeting must submit an online request by 5 pm the day before or register on the meeting day using the Qminder kiosk. A QR code will be available for easy access on personal mobile devices.

