State Water Infrastructure Authority Meeting to Discuss Funding Allocation and Master Plan

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 18, and Wednesday, July 19, at the Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center in Raleigh.

The public can participate in the meeting through WebEx or by phone.

The authority is responsible for allocating funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects and developing a state water infrastructure master plan.

They also aim to maximize the use of available funding resources and explore best practices in the field.